|Engine
|349 cc
The Hunter 350 Base Premium, is listed at ₹1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Hunter 350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Hunter 350 Base Premium is available in 11 colour options: Dapper Grey, Factory Black, London Red, Rebel Blue, Rio White, Tokyo Black, Graphite Grey, Mumbai Yellow, Tarmac Black, Tokyo Black, Moonshot White.
The Hunter 350 Base Premium is powered by a 349 cc engine.
In the Hunter 350's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 priced between ₹1.62 Lakhs - 2.04 Lakhs or the QJ Motor SRC 250 priced between ₹1.49 Lakhs - 1.49 Lakhs.
The Hunter 350 Base Premium has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.