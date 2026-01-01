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Hunter 350PriceMileageSpecifications
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Front Left View
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Front Right View
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Front View
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Rear View
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Left View
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Right View
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Base Premium

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1.73 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Key Specs
Engine349 cc
View all Hunter 350 specs and features

Hunter 350 Base Premium

Hunter 350 Base Premium Prices

The Hunter 350 Base Premium, is listed at ₹1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Hunter 350 Base Premium Mileage

All variants of the Hunter 350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Hunter 350 Base Premium Colours

The Hunter 350 Base Premium is available in 11 colour options: Dapper Grey, Factory Black, London Red, Rebel Blue, Rio White, Tokyo Black, Graphite Grey, Mumbai Yellow, Tarmac Black, Tokyo Black, Moonshot White.

Hunter 350 Base Premium Engine and Transmission

The Hunter 350 Base Premium is powered by a 349 cc engine.

Hunter 350 Base Premium vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Hunter 350's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 priced between ₹1.62 Lakhs - 2.04 Lakhs or the QJ Motor SRC 250 priced between ₹1.49 Lakhs - 1.49 Lakhs.

Hunter 350 Base Premium Specs & Features

The Hunter 350 Base Premium has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Base Premium Price

Hunter 350 Base Premium

₹1.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,900
RTO
11,992
Insurance
11,211
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,73,103
EMI@3,721/mo
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Base Premium Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Length
2055 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm
Height
1070 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
810 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm
Front Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
114 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
349 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate, Assist and Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
72 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks, Wheel Travel - 130 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload, Wheel Travel - 90 mm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen Bulb

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Analogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Analogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Base Premium EMI
EMI3,349 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,55,792
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,55,792
Interest Amount
45,123
Payable Amount
2,00,915

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 other Variants

Hunter 350 Base

₹1.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,37,640
RTO
11,541
Insurance
10,377
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,59,558
EMI@3,430/mo
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Close

Hunter 350 Mid

₹1.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,65,133
RTO
13,210
Insurance
11,467
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,89,810
EMI@4,080/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hunter 350 Top

₹1.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,69,804
RTO
13,584
Insurance
11,545
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,94,933
EMI@4,190/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
+2
Check OffersCheck Offers
Hunter 350vsBullet 350
QJ Motor SRC 250

QJ Motor SRC 250

1.49 Lakhs Onwards
Check OffersCheck Offers
Hunter 350vsSRC 250
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs
+5
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Hunter 350vsRonin
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

1.43 Lakhs
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Hunter 350vsAvenger 220 Street
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.37 Lakhs
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Hunter 350vsAvenger Cruise 220
Komaki MX16 Pro

Komaki MX16 Pro

1.7 Lakhs
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Hunter 350vsMX16 Pro

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