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JAWA 42 All Stars Moss Grey Colour

₹1.85 - 2.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.5Expert Score
4.1
39
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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42 All Stars Moss Grey Colour

All Stars Battle Green
All Stars Black
All Stars Ivory
All Stars Moss Grey
All Stars Nebula Blue
All stars moss grey

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#Jawa42FJ350 launched! The prices start from Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

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