Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Front Left View
1/14
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Front View
2/14
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Left View
3/14
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Seat View
4/14
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Fuel Tank View
5/14
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Headlight View
6/14

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX STD

1.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
RV BlazeX STD

RV BlazeX STD Prices

The RV BlazeX STD, is priced at ₹1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

RV BlazeX STD Range

The RV BlazeX STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

RV BlazeX STD Colours

The RV BlazeX STD is available in 2 colour options: Eclipse Red Black, Sterling Silver Black.

RV BlazeX STD Battery & Range

RV BlazeX STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the RV BlazeX STD include the GT Force Texa priced ₹1.2 Lakhs and the PURE EV EcoDryft priced between ₹1.19 Lakhs - 1.28 Lakhs.

RV BlazeX STD Specs & Features

The RV BlazeX STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and Geo Fencing.

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX STD Price

RV BlazeX STD

₹1.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,19,990
RTO
9,599
Insurance
19,721
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,49,310
EMI@3,209/mo
Close

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm
Kerb Weight
113 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/80-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
150 km
Max Speed
85 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
4.1 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks
Rear Suspension
Twin Shocker

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Fast Charging Time
1 Hours 10 Minutes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
IoT-enabled smart features, GPS
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
6 inch LCD Display

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3.25 Years or 40,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX STD EMI
EMI2,888 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,34,379
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,34,379
Interest Amount
38,921
Payable Amount
1,73,300

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Alternatives

GT Force Texa

GT Force Texa

1.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
RV BlazeXvsTexa
PURE EV EcoDryft

PURE EV EcoDryft

1.19 - 1.28 LakhsEx-Showroom
RV BlazeXvsEcoDryft
Komaki MX3

Komaki MX3

1.15 LakhsEx-Showroom
RV BlazeXvsMX3
Oben Rorr EZ Sigma

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma

1.27 - 1.37 LakhsEx-Showroom
RV BlazeXvsRorr EZ Sigma
Hop Electric OXO

Hop Electric OXO

1.28 - 1.61 LakhsEx-Showroom
RV BlazeXvsOXO
Revolt Motors RV1

Revolt Motors RV1

94,990 - 1.05 LakhsEx-Showroom
RV BlazeXvsRV1

Check Offers

Freedom Price in Delhi
Check OffersCheck Offers
Check Offers

CE-02 Price in Delhi
Check Offers

Texa Price in Delhi
Check OffersCheck Offers
view all specs and features

