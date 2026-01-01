The RV BlazeX STD, is priced at ₹1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The RV BlazeX STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The RV BlazeX STD is available in 2 colour options: Eclipse Red Black, Sterling Silver Black.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the RV BlazeX STD include the GT Force Texa priced ₹1.2 Lakhs and the PURE EV EcoDryft priced between ₹1.19 Lakhs - 1.28 Lakhs.
The RV BlazeX STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and Geo Fencing.