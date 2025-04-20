What is the on-road price of Revolt Motors RV BlazeX in Bangalore? The on-road price of Revolt Motors RV BlazeX STD in Bangalore is Rs. 1.58 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Revolt Motors RV BlazeX in Bangalore? The RTO charges for Revolt Motors RV BlazeX STD in Bangalore amount to Rs. 22,974, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Revolt Motors RV BlazeX in Bangalore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Revolt Motors RV BlazeX in Bangalore is Rs. 3,196.