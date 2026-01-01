The ETrance Neo SX, is priced at ₹83,458 (ex-showroom).
The ETrance Neo SX offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The ETrance Neo SX is available in 6 colour options: Black, Blue, Grey, Red, Yellow, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the ETrance Neo SX include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Odysse Electric Hawk priced between ₹73999 Thousands - 1.18 Lakhs.
The ETrance Neo SX has Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.