The ETrance Neo Plus, is priced at ₹1.10 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The ETrance Neo Plus offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The ETrance Neo Plus is available in 6 colour options: Black, Blue, Grey, Red, Yellow, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the ETrance Neo Plus include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Odysse Electric Hawk priced between ₹73999 Thousands - 1.18 Lakhs.
The ETrance Neo Plus has Roadside Assistance, Low Battery Indicator, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm and Bluetooth Connectivity.