ETrance Neo Plus
PURE EV ETrance Neo Left View
1/16
PURE EV ETrance Neo Front View
2/16
PURE EV ETrance Neo Front Left View
3/16
PURE EV ETrance Neo Rear Right View
4/16
PURE EV ETrance Neo Rear View
5/16
PURE EV ETrance Neo Right View
PURE EV ETrance Neo Plus

1.10 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
ETrance Neo Plus

ETrance Neo Plus Prices

The ETrance Neo Plus, is priced at ₹1.10 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

ETrance Neo Plus Range

The ETrance Neo Plus offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

ETrance Neo Plus Colours

The ETrance Neo Plus is available in 6 colour options: Black, Blue, Grey, Red, Yellow, White.

ETrance Neo Plus Battery & Range

ETrance Neo Plus vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the ETrance Neo Plus include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Odysse Electric Hawk priced between ₹73999 Thousands - 1.18 Lakhs.

ETrance Neo Plus Specs & Features

The ETrance Neo Plus has Roadside Assistance, Low Battery Indicator, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm and Bluetooth Connectivity.

PURE EV ETrance Neo Plus Price

ETrance Neo Plus

₹1.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,05,999
Insurance
4,358
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,10,357
EMI@2,372/mo
Close

PURE EV ETrance Neo Plus Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1345 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-: 90/100-10, Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
131-171 km
Max Speed
68 kmph

Engine and Transmission

No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.2 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Fiber Body
Rear Suspension
Spring Coil
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Gradeability
7 Degree
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Display
5 Inch LCD

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 year or 40,000 km
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
PURE EV ETrance Neo Plus EMI
EMI2,135 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
99,321
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
99,321
Interest Amount
28,767
Payable Amount
1,28,088

PURE EV ETrance Neo other Variants

ETrance Neo SX

₹ 83,458*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
79,699
Insurance
3,759
On-Road Price in Delhi
83,458
EMI@1,794/mo
Close

ETrance Neo STD

₹1.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
99,599
Insurance
4,243
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,03,842
EMI@2,232/mo
view all specs and features

