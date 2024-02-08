Matter Aera on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.83 Lakhs. The on road price for Matter Aera top variant goes up to Rs. 1.94 Lakhs in Bangalore. The lowest price model is Matter Aera on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.83 Lakhs. The on road price for Matter Aera top variant goes up to Rs. 1.94 Lakhs in Bangalore. The lowest price model is Matter Aera 5000 and the most priced model is Matter Aera 5000 Plus. Visit your nearest Matter Aera dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers. Matter Aera on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Matter Aera is mainly compared to Revolt Motors RV400 which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Bangalore, Tork Motors Kratos which starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs in Bangalore and Super Soco TS Street Hunter starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Bangalore. Variants On-Road Price Matter Aera 5000 ₹ 1.83 Lakhs Matter Aera 5000 Plus ₹ 1.94 Lakhs