Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesMatterAeraOn Road Price in Bangalore

Matter Aera On Road Price in Bangalore

1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
View all Images
6/7
1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Aera Price in Bangalore

Matter Aera on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.83 Lakhs. The on road price for Matter Aera top variant goes up to Rs. 1.94 Lakhs in Bangalore. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Matter Aera 5000₹ 1.83 Lakhs
Matter Aera 5000 Plus₹ 1.94 Lakhs
...Read More

Matter Aera Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
5000
₹1.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
125 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,73,999
Insurance
9,365
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bangalore)
1,83,364
EMI@3,941/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
5000 Plus
₹1.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
125 Km
View breakup

Matter Aera Alternatives

Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.4 - 1.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
RV400 Price in Bangalore
Tork Motors Kratos

Tork Motors Kratos

1.22 - 1.68 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kratos Price in Bangalore
UPCOMING
Super Soco TS Street Hunter

Super Soco TS Street Hunter

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check TS Street Hunter details
View similar Bikes

Matter Aera News

The Matter Aera is India's first electric motorcycle with a mechanical gearbox. Is that it or is there more to the story?
2024 Matter Aera electric motorcycle first ride review: Game changer?
8 Feb 2024
The first 40,000 customers for the Matter Aera will get the electric motorcycle at a special price
Committed to delivering 40,000 Matter Aera e-motorcycles within 2024: CEO Mohal Lalbhai
4 Jan 2024
Matter Aera has a 5 kWh battery pack promising a range of 125 km on a single charge
Matter Aera electric motorcycle deliveries to begin Q1 2024, will rival Oben Rorr
7 Nov 2023
Matter Aera has a 5 kWh battery pack
Matter Aera, India's first geared electric motorcycle gets 40,000 pre-bookings
13 Jun 2023
Matter Aera
World Environment Week: Get Matter Aera e-bike with benefits up to 50,000
30 May 2023
View all
 Matter Aera News

Matter Aera Videos

Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
12 Dec 2023
The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
View all
 

Top Electric Bikes

  • TVS iQube Electric

    • TVS iQube Electric

    ₹1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
  • Ola Electric S1 Pro

    • Ola Electric S1 Pro

    ₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
  • Ather Energy 450x

    • Ather Energy 450x

    ₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
  • Bajaj Chetak

    • Bajaj Chetak

    ₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
  • Vida V1

    • Vida V1

    ₹1.26 Lakhs
  • PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
    • View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Hero Xtreme 125R

    Hero Xtreme 125R

    95,000 - 99,500
    Check Latest Offers
    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

    1.38 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda NX500

    Honda NX500

    5.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

    Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

    2.92 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    CFMoto 250SR

    CFMoto 250SR

    2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

    Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Bajaj Avenger 400

    Bajaj Avenger 400

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details