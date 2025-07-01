Auto recap, June 30: Toyota Innova Hycross BNCAP rating, Matter Aera 5000+ range test, Tata Harrier EV variant explainer

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which make it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Monday, June 30.

Toyota Innova Hycross gets 5-star BNCAP rating, first MPV in India to achieve this

The Toyota Innova Hycross has officially received a five-star safety rating in the latest round of crash tests conducted by the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP). With this result, the Hycross becomes the first MPV in India to be rated by BNCAP and the first Toyota model to be crash tested under the newly introduced Indian safety evaluation programme. The Innova Hycross received an overall score of 30.47 points out of 32 in the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) category, which rated it at the maximum 5-star rating. To note, the test ratings are all applicable to all the variants of Hycross, such as the GX 8-seater petrol and VX and ZX hybrids.

Matter Aera 5000+ real-world range tested in Sport mode: Here’s how far it went

The Matter Aera 5000+ represents a new direction for electric motorcycles in India, with its manual gearbox and electric powertrain. Matter claims it has a range of 125 km in City mode, but we wanted to find out how it would perform when ridden in a sportier way. We did our ride in city traffic in Ahmedabad, where the bike was kept in Sport mode the entire time, and we used aggressive throttle inputs, which is the ultimate test for any EV's efficiency.

Looking to buy the Tata Harrier EV? Here's what each of the variants has to offer

The Tata Harrier EV was launched recently as the brand's flagship electric vehicle offering for the Indian market. The electric SUV underpins the carmaker's latest Acti.ev plus architecture. The model is currently available in rear-wheel-drive (RWD) versions, while the all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant sits at the top of the range. Prices start from ₹21.49 lakh and go up to ₹28.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The Harrier EV is offered in five broad variants: Adventure, Adventure S, Fearless Plus, Empowered and Empowered AWD. Here’s a summary of casing descriptions for each, including powertrain, feature content, and the value proposition offered.

