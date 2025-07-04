Matter Aera launched at 1.93 lakh in Delhi. Check the geared EV motorbike out

Matter , an Indian electric mobility startup, has introduced its Aera electric motorcycle in Delhi, marking the regional launch of what the company claims is India’s first geared electric two-wheeler. Priced at ₹1,93,826 (ex-showroom), the Aera is now available for booking via the company’s official website.

This launch comes at a time when Delhi, one of the country’s most polluted and densely populated cities, continues to witness rising interest in electric mobility. The Aera’s entry is being positioned as a blend of performance, tech, and efficiency in a segment that typically relies on simplified automatic drivetrains.

Matter Aera: Manual gearbox in an electric format

A key feature of the Aera is its ‘HyperShift’ transmission, a 4-speed manual gearbox developed in-house. This system is paired with three ride modes, allowing for a total of 12 gear-mode combinations. While most electric two-wheelers offer a twist-and-go experience, Matter is betting on the idea that manual control can add a layer of rider engagement that’s largely missing in the EV space.

Matter Aera: Powertrain and performance

The Aera is powered by a liquid-cooled electric powertrain, also developed by Matter, and is aimed at handling Indian climate and road conditions. It comes with a 5 kWh battery pack that is certified for a range of up to 172 km under IDC conditions. According to the company, the bike can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in under 2.8 seconds.

Matter's Aera: Connectivity and tech features

Inside the cockpit, the Aera features a 7-inch touchscreen display with integrated navigation, ride stats, and music controls. It also supports over-the-air (OTA) software updates. Connectivity is a central part of the package, with the MatterVerse app offering features such as remote locking and unlocking, live location tracking, geo-fencing, and ride analytics.

Matter Aera: Safety and convenience

For braking and ride comfort, the Aera uses a dual-disc setup with ABS and a dual suspension system. A smart park assist feature is included to assist with low-speed manoeuvres, and the bike also offers a keyless start system for convenience.

Matter Aera: Running costs and ownership

In terms of operating costs, Matter estimates that the Aera will consume energy at roughly 25 paise per kilometre, with potential savings of up to ₹1 lakh over three years when compared to petrol-powered commuter bikes.

Matter Aera: Vision

Arun Pratap Singh, Founder and Group COO of Matter, said the Aera reflects a step toward redefining what electric motorcycles can offer. “Delhi isn’t just the capital, it’s a city that sets the pace. The AERA is about power and precision, but also practicality," he stated.

The AERA is entirely developed in India and is aimed at urban riders looking for a distinctive electric alternative that doesn’t compromise on control or connectivity. With this launch, Matter hopes to carve out a niche in an increasingly crowded but largely automatic-focused electric two-wheeler market.

