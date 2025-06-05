Matter Aera gets exchange offers and other benefits. Check details

The Indian electric vehicle startup, Matter has announced benefits on its debutante product, Aera on the occasion of World Environment day on June 5. The Matter Aera It is available in two variants, the 5000 and 5000+, priced at ₹1.74 lakh and ₹1.84 lakh, respectively, with both prices reflecting ex-showroom costs.

Under the ‘Mission Xchange: Smoke to Clean Future, Fuel to Charge’ scheme, the two wheeler maker claims that the customers can instantly check the exchange value of their existing petrol 2-wheeler or 4-wheeler via QR code scan or by visiting.

Additionally, Matter is also offering ₹5000 in additional exchange bonus while ₹10,000 worth of insurance and registration benefits. Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and CEO of MATTER, stated that with Mission Xchange, the company aims to help India shift from smoke to clean, from fossil-fueled to fully charged. Earlier in the year, the company introduced a lifetime battery warranty for its electric motorcycle.

Matter Aera: Specs

Matter Aera introduces a manual gearbox to the electric motorcycle segment, featuring a 4-speed transmission paired with three riding modes, namely Eco, City and Sport. This setup enables varied ride combinations, aiming to appeal to riders who want a more dynamic experience than conventional EVs typically offer.

Another notable feature is the liquid-cooled powertrain, which allows the motor and battery to maintain performance in hot conditions. The Aera also comes with a 5 kWh, IP67-rated battery that offers a certified range of up to 172 kilometres (claimed) on a single charge. The bike can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in under 2.8 seconds.

Matter Aera: Features

The Matter Aera features a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard with support for navigation, media, calls and over-the-air updates. The bike also includes a standard onboard charger compatible with 5-amp sockets for home charging.

Riders can connect to the vehicle using a mobile app which offers real-time data access, remote locking, geo-fencing and maintenance alerts.

