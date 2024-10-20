The KTM RC 390 is priced from ₹3,21,173 (ex-showroom) and is available in a single variant with two colour options.

Initially launched in September 2014, the KTM RC 390 was introduced as the fully-faired sibling of the Duke 390, aimed at riders seeking track performance in a road-legal package. Over the years, the RC 390 has undergone several updates to enhance its styling and performance while maintaining its competitiveness. The most significant overhaul came with the 2022 model, which featured a revised design, updated chassis, and reworked components for improved performance and handling.

The latest update to the KTM RC 390 was introduced in February 2024, focusing on cosmetic upgrades with the addition of two new colour schemes. This update did not bring any mechanical changes, retaining the same engine and feature set from the previous model.

KTM RC 390 Price:

The KTM RC 390 is priced from ₹3,21,173 (ex-showroom) and is available in a single variant with two colour options.

When was the KTM RC 390 launched?

The KTM RC 390 was first introduced in India in September 2014 and it debuted with a 373.2 cc single-cylinder engine. It is essentially the fully-faired version of the Duke 390 and it was the first RC model to debut in the country. It has received several updates through the years with to remain competitive within its segment, with its last major overhaul being carried out in 2022. This saw it getting updated with a revised design and chassis and reworked mechanicals. The 2024 KTM RC 390 was launched in India on February 3, 2024, and it is priced at ₹3.21 lakh (ex-showroom). This update only brought in two new colour options, which were an orange-on-black scheme and an orange-on-blue variant.

How many variants and colour options of the KTM RC 390 are available?

The KTM RC 390 is available in one single variant priced at ₹3.21 lakh (ex-showroom). This model is available in two colour schemes: KTM Factory Racing Blue and KTM Orange.

What features are available in the KTM RC 390?

The KTM RC 390’s front fascia features a single-pod LED headlight flanked by angular DRLs and LED turn indicators integrated into the fairing. The 2022 update brought a layered fairing design for improving aerodynamic efficiency and heat dissipation, while the fuel tank capacity was increased to 13.7 litres. The bike features a broad, cushioned seat and adjustable handlebars. The Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument cluster offers smartphone connectivity, allowing riders to access calls, music, and turn-by-turn navigation. Standard rider aids on the RC 390 include a quick-shifter, traction control, and lean-sensitive ABS.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the KTM RC 390?

Powering the KTM RC 390 is a 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that has remained largely unchanged since its debut but has undergone minor updates to stay competitive within its segment. The 2022 model introduced a 40 per cent larger airbox and revised engine mapping. The engine produces 42.9 bhp of peak power at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. With a kerb weight of 172 kg, the RC 390 offers an impressive power-to-weight ratio. It boasts a claimed top speed of over 160 kmph, making it one of the fastest in its class.

The India-spec RC 390 differs slightly from the global-spec model by omitting the adjustable front suspension. Instead, it features WP Apex upside-down forks at the front and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm disc at the front and a 280 mm disc at the rear.

What is the KTM RC 390’s mileage?

Although KTM India has stopped short of mentioning the official fuel economy figures, the RC 390 offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 25.89 kmpl. Real-world figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the KTM RC 390?

The KTM RC 390 comes with a 158 mm ground clearance and a seat height of 824 mm. The kerb weight of the sports bike stands at 172 kg.

What bikes does the KTM RC 390 rival in its segment?

The KTM RC 390 is pitted against the likes of sports bikes such as the TVS Apache RR 310 and the Kawasaki Ninja 300.