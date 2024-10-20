RC 390PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsOffersDealersEMINews
KTM RC 390 Left Front View
KTM RC 390

3.0
3 Reviews
₹3.21 - 3.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RC 390 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 321.0 cc

RC 390: 373.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 30.74 kmpl

RC 390: 25.89 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 38.6 ps

RC 390: 43.5 ps

Speed

Category Average: 168.0 kmph

RC 390: 170.0 kmph

KTM RC 390 Latest Update

Latest News:

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM RC 390: Which road bike with track DNA to pick
2024 KTM RC 390 & RC 200 unveiled globally. Check out what's new

Introduction

Initially launched in September 2014, the KTM RC 390 was introduced as the fully-faired sibling of the Duke 390, aimed at riders seeking track performance in a road-legal package. Over the years, the RC 390 has undergone several updates to enhance its styling and performance while maintaining its competitiveness. The most significant overhaul came with the 2022 model, which featured a revised design, updated chassis, and reworked components for improved performance and handling.

The latest update to the KTM RC 390 was introduced in February 2024, focusing on cosmetic upgrades with the addition of two new colour schemes. This update did not bring any mechanical changes, retaining the same engine and feature set from the previous model.

KTM RC 390 Price:

The KTM RC 390 is priced from 3,21,173 (ex-showroom) and is available in a single variant with two colour options.

KTM RC 390 Variants
KTM RC 390 price starts at ₹ 3.21 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.23 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
RC 390 GP Edition₹3.21 Lakhs*
373.27 cc
170 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Low Battery Indicator
Body Graphics
RC 390 STD₹3.23 Lakhs*
373 cc
170 kmph
Battery Capacity: 12V/8Ah
ABS
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Low Battery Indicator
Body Graphics
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

KTM RC 390 Images

12 images
KTM RC 390 Colours

KTM RC 390 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Orange
Blue

KTM RC 390 Specifications and Features

Max Power43.5 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque37 Nm
Mileage25.89 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine373.0 cc
Max Speed170 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
KTM RC 390 comparison with similar bikes

KTM RC 390
Zontes 350R
Yamaha R3
BMW G 310 RR
Kawasaki Ninja 300
TVS Apache RR 310
₹3.21 Lakhs*
₹2.79 Lakhs*
₹3.6 Lakhs*
₹3.05 Lakhs*
₹3.43 Lakhs*
₹2.75 Lakhs*
User Rating
3.5
3 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.2
1 Reviews
User Rating
3.7
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
1 Reviews
Power
43.5 PS
Power
38.52 PS
Power
42 PS
Power
33.99 PS
Power
39 PS
Power
38 PS
Torque
37 Nm
Torque
32.8 Nm
Torque
29.5 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
26.1 Nm
Torque
29 Nm
Engine
373 cc
Engine
348 cc
Engine
321 cc
Engine
313 cc
Engine
296 cc
Engine
312.2 cc
Kerb Weight
172 kg
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Kerb Weight
169 kg
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Kerb Weight
179 kg
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Length
2145 mm
Length
2010 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
2001 mm
Length
2015 mm
Length
2001 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.
KTM RC 390 Offers
Delhi
Bring Home KTM Vehicle and Get Rate of interest up...
Applicable on rc390std & 1 more variant
KTM RC 390 User Reviews & Ratings

3
3 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
1
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
2
5 rating
0
Beast on Highway
I would like feature of this rc 390 and driving posture and riding abilities are premium quality milege performance is also good .but depends on servicing it would be on time.By: Harshvardhan (Oct 20, 2024)
Read Full Review
Perfect for Racing
KTM RC 390 is a fun motorcycle with good performance, traction, and refinement. It also has electronic rider aids, and some say it's a good choice for improving your skills on the track. However, some reviews note that the engine isn't as hooligan as previous models, and the quick shifter is a bit notchy. By: Srinjoy Bhadra (Apr 20, 2024)
Read Full Review
National 709B
I have ridden this bike of my friend and like the performance of this bike the mode controls of this bike are very smooth By: Rajat (Mar 29, 2024)
Read Full Review
