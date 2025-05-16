KTM increases prices on 390 Duke, RC 390 & RC 200 by up to 12,000

KTM India has silently increased prices across its select performance motorcycles. The new KTM 390 Duke , 250 Duke , RC 390 and RC 200 are now pricier than before starting from ₹1,000, and going up to ₹12,000. While the KTM 390 Duke gets the minimal price increment of ₹1,000, the RC 200 is now pricier by a whopping ₹12,000. Neither of the motorcycles get any mechanical changes.

Prices on the KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 and RC 200 have gone up between ₹ 1,000 and ₹ 12,000, depending on the model, as part of a routine revision.

KTM Bikes New Prices

It’s noteworthy to mention that the KTM 390 Duke received an ₹18,000 price cut a few months prior, which gave it a significant edge in its segment. The ₹1,000 price hike seems marginal in comparison. Notably, the bike also received the cruise control feature and a new black colour option in the process. The KTM RC 390 is now more expensive by ₹5,000, same as the 250 Duke, which recently received a price hike as well.

Model New Price Old Price Difference KTM 390 Duke ₹ 2.96 lakh ₹ 2.95 lakh ₹ 1,000 KTM RC 390 ₹ 3.23 lakh ₹ 3.18 lakh ₹ 5,000 KTM 250 Duke ₹ 2.30 lakh ₹ 2.25 lakh ₹ 5,000 KTM RC 200 ₹ 2.33 lakh ₹ 2.21 lakh ₹ 12,000

Price revisions are a standard affair and manufacturers tend to update prices on a regular basis, depending on the inventory, season, and demand. Make sure to check with your preferred KTM dealer for the updated prices as well as to know about the discounts and offers available on each of the motorcycles.

No change for KTM 390 Adventure & 390 Enduro R

The price hike does not affect the newly launched KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R motorcycles. Both bikes entered the market only a few weeks ago. Furthermore, the brand is expected to bring more hardcore versions of either motorcycle to the market later in the year. This includes the KTM 390 Adventure R and the 390 Enduro R with the longer travel suspension. Both offerings could be on sale on a made-to-order basis.

