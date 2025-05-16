HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Ktm Increases Prices On 390 Duke, Rc 390 & Rc 200 By Up To 12,000

KTM increases prices on 390 Duke, RC 390 & RC 200 by up to 12,000

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 May 2025, 11:42 AM
Prices on the KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 and RC 200 have gone up between 1,000 and 12,000, depending on the model, as part of a routine revision.
KTM RC 200
The KTM RC 200 is now pricier gets by up to ₹12,000, the highest among all models, in the latest price revision
KTM RC 200
View Personalised Offers on
KTM 390 Duke arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

KTM India has silently increased prices across its select performance motorcycles. The new KTM 390 Duke, 250 Duke, RC 390 and RC 200 are now pricier than before starting from 1,000, and going up to 12,000. While the KTM 390 Duke gets the minimal price increment of 1,000, the RC 200 is now pricier by a whopping 12,000. Neither of the motorcycles get any mechanical changes.

KTM Bikes New Prices

It’s noteworthy to mention that the KTM 390 Duke received an 18,000 price cut a few months prior, which gave it a significant edge in its segment. The 1,000 price hike seems marginal in comparison. Notably, the bike also received the cruise control feature and a new black colour option in the process. The KTM RC 390 is now more expensive by 5,000, same as the 250 Duke, which recently received a price hike as well.

Also Read : KTM 250 Duke gets more expensive by 5,000

ModelNew PriceOld Price Difference
KTM 390 Duke 2.96 lakh 2.95 lakh 1,000
KTM RC 390 3.23 lakh 3.18 lakh 5,000
KTM 250 Duke 2.30 lakh 2.25 lakh 5,000
KTM RC 200 2.33 lakh  2.21 lakh 12,000

Price revisions are a standard affair and manufacturers tend to update prices on a regular basis, depending on the inventory, season, and demand. Make sure to check with your preferred KTM dealer for the updated prices as well as to know about the discounts and offers available on each of the motorcycles.

No change for KTM 390 Adventure & 390 Enduro R

The price hike does not affect the newly launched KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R motorcycles. Both bikes entered the market only a few weeks ago. Furthermore, the brand is expected to bring more hardcore versions of either motorcycle to the market later in the year. This includes the KTM 390 Adventure R and the 390 Enduro R with the longer travel suspension. Both offerings could be on sale on a made-to-order basis.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 16 May 2025, 11:42 AM IST
TAGS: KTM 250 Duke KTM 250 Duke KTM RC 200 KTM RC 390 KTM India

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

