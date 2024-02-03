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HomeCompare BikesG 310 RR vs RC 390

BMW G 310 RR vs KTM RC 390

In 2026 BMW G 310 RR or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 RR Price starts at Rs. 2.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 RR engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 27.3 Nm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The G 310 RR mileage is around 30.3 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
G 310 RR vs RC 390 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS G 310 rr Rc 390
BrandBMWKTM
Price₹ 2.81 Lakhs₹ 3.23 Lakhs
Mileage30.3 kmpl25.89 kmpl
Engine Capacity312.12 cc373 cc
Power34 PS PS43.5 PS PS

Filters
G 310 RR
BMW G 310 RR
STD
₹2.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 390
KTM RC 390
STD
₹3.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13.7 l
Length
2001 mm2145 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1340 mm
Height
1135 mm830 mm
Kerb Weight
174 kg172 kg
Saddle Height
811 mm824 mm
Width
767 mm760 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm17 inch
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 150/60-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
330 km-
Max Speed
160 kmph169 kmph
Max Power
34 PS @ 9700 rpm43.5 PS
Stroke
62.1 mm60 mm
Max Torque
27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm37 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
312.12373 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, four valves, two overhead camshafts and cam followers, wet sump lubrication1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Clutch
Wet MultiplatePASC? antihopping clutch, mechanically operated
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
80 mm89 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Tubular space frame-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strutWP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustable
Front Suspension
Upside down fork, 41 mmWP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameter
Features
Riding Modes
Track,Rain,Sports,UrbanYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Castor - 107 mm, Steering head angle - 65 degree, Ride by WireCornering ABS, Quickshifter+
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 8 Ah, Maintenance Free12V/8Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,16,8953,66,456
Ex-Showroom Price
2,81,0003,18,172
RTO
22,48025,453
Insurance
13,41522,831
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,8117,876

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