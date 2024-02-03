In 2026 BMW G 310 RR or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW G 310 RR Price starts at Rs. 2.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). G 310 RR engine makes power and torque 34 PS PS & 27.3 Nm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The G 310 RR mileage is around 30.3 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
G 310 RR vs RC 390 Comparison