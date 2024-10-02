2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM RC 390: Which road bike with track DNA to pick

The new TVS Apache RR 310 incorporates a host of upgrades over its predecessor, making the motorcycle more capable with more power and electronics onboard. First showcased as the TVS Akula concept, the TVS Apache RR 310 has been a key offering from the brand that reflects its premium motorcycle ambition. It comes based on the BMW G 310 RR.

Here is a comparison between the 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 and KTM RC 390.

Specifications Comparison KTM RC 390 TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Engine 373.0 cc 312.0 cc Transmission Manual Manual Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol Petrol Check detailed comparison

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM RC 390: Price

The TVS Apache RR 310 comes priced between ₹2.75 lakh and ₹3.20n lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the KTM RC 390 is priced at ₹3.21 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the TVS Apache RR 310 the most affordable offering between these two motorcycles.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM RC 390: Engine and performance

The updated TVS Apache RR 310 is powered by a 312 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox. This engine churns out 37 bhp peak power at 9,800 rpm and 29 Nm of maximum torque at 7,900 rpm.

The KTM RC 390 gets power from a 373 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which is paired with a six-speed transmission. This engine pumps out 43 bhp peak power at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of maximum torque at 7,000 rpm.

The KTM RC 390 comes with a slightly bigger engine and generates more power and torque output compared to the TVS Apache RR 310.

