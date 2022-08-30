KTM RC 390 vs TVS Apache RR310: Price, specs and features compared

KTM RC 390 finally has some rivals now in the Indian market in the form of the TVS Apache RR310.

When KTM first launched the RC Series in India, the series of motorcycles got quite popular as they introduced performance motorcycles that were relatively affordable at that time. A person could buy them and improve his skill sets if he is seriously considering becoming a pro. However, now the situation is different. The prices have increased and there are rivals also. One such competitor is the TVS Apache RR310 which has been improved significantly by the manufacturer with each iteration. Here is a comparison of both the motorcycles in the line-up

KTM RC 390 vs TVS Apache RR310: Looks

Looks are subjective, this statement is very clear when someone sees the new RC 390. Some people love it and some people find it quite ugly. KTM says that the design is inspired by their MotoGP motorcycles.

The Apache RR310 looks nothing like any other Apache motorcycles that are currently on sale in India. It looks like a proper sports bike with an aggressive fairing, twin headlamps and a muscular fuel tank.

KTM RC 390 vs TVS Apache RR310: Specs

KTM is using its 373 cc liquid-cooled engine that produces 43.5 Ps of max power and 37 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, Apache RR310 gets a 312 cc, liquid-cooled engine that produces 34 Ps of max power at 9,700 rpm and peak torque output of 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm in Sport and Track Mode. In Urban and Rain mode, the power output is reduced to 25.8 Ps at 7,600 rpm and peak torque output is rated at 25 Nm which arrives at 6,700 rpm.

KTM RC 390 vs TVS Apache RR310: Hardware

Braking duties on the RC 390 are done by a 320 mm disc with a radially mounted caliper and at the rear, there is a 230 mm disc with a floating caliper. Apache RR310 uses a 300 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear.

Both the motorcycles are using Trellis frames. Suspension duties on the KTM are done by 43 mm WP Apex up-side down forks and WP Apex mono-shock at the rear. The Apache gets up-side down units in the front and a mono-shocker at the rear. Both suspension units are taken from KYB.

KTM RC 390 vs TVS Apache RR310: Features

In terms of features, both the motorcycles are well equipped. They come with a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, multiple ABS modes, slipper clutch and ride-by-wire technology. Additionally, the RC390 comes with a quick-shifter, Lean sensitive ABS and Traction Control but it does miss out on riding modes.

KTM RC 390 vs TVS Apache RR310: Price

KTM has priced the RC 390 at ₹3.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The Apache RR 310 costs ₹2.65 lakh (ex-showroom). If you opt for the BTO version then the Apache RR 310 does cost more but it also comes with more equipment then.

