HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ktm Rc 390 Vs Tvs Apache Rr310: Price, Specs And Features Compared

KTM RC 390 vs TVS Apache RR310: Price, specs and features compared

KTM RC 390 finally has some rivals now in the Indian market in the form of the TVS Apache RR310.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Aug 2022, 21:05 PM
Both the motorcycles are aimed towards people who want to become pro. 
Both the motorcycles are aimed towards people who want to become pro. 
Both the motorcycles are aimed towards people who want to become pro. 
Both the motorcycles are aimed towards people who want to become pro. 

When KTM first launched the RC Series in India, the series of motorcycles got quite popular as they introduced performance motorcycles that were relatively affordable at that time. A person could buy them and improve his skill sets if he is seriously considering becoming a pro. However, now the situation is different. The prices have increased and there are rivals also. One such competitor is the TVS Apache RR310 which has been improved significantly by the manufacturer with each iteration. Here is a comparison of both the motorcycles in the line-up

KTM RC 390 vs TVS Apache RR310: Looks

Looks are subjective, this statement is very clear when someone sees the new RC 390. Some people love it and some people find it quite ugly. KTM says that the design is inspired by their MotoGP motorcycles.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 160
159.7 cc
₹1 - 1.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 180
177.4 cc
₹1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v
159.7 cc
₹1.04 - 1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Fi E100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Fi E100
₹1.2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
197.75 cc
₹1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ktm Ktm Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm Ktm Electric Scooter
₹1.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The Apache RR310 looks nothing like any other Apache motorcycles that are currently on sale in India. It looks like a proper sports bike with an aggressive fairing, twin headlamps and a muscular fuel tank.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

KTM RC 390 vs TVS Apache RR310: Specs

KTM is using its 373 cc liquid-cooled engine that produces 43.5 Ps of max power and 37 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, Apache RR310 gets a 312 cc, liquid-cooled engine that produces 34 Ps of max power at 9,700 rpm and peak torque output of 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm in Sport and Track Mode. In Urban and Rain mode, the power output is reduced to 25.8 Ps at 7,600 rpm and peak torque output is rated at 25 Nm which arrives at 6,700 rpm.

KTM RC 390 vs TVS Apache RR310: Hardware

Braking duties on the RC 390 are done by a 320 mm disc with a radially mounted caliper and at the rear, there is a 230 mm disc with a floating caliper. Apache RR310 uses a 300 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear.

Both the motorcycles are using Trellis frames. Suspension duties on the KTM are done by 43 mm WP Apex up-side down forks and WP Apex mono-shock at the rear. The Apache gets up-side down units in the front and a mono-shocker at the rear. Both suspension units are taken from KYB.

KTM RC 390 vs TVS Apache RR310: Features

In terms of features, both the motorcycles are well equipped. They come with a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, multiple ABS modes, slipper clutch and ride-by-wire technology. Additionally, the RC390 comes with a quick-shifter, Lean sensitive ABS and Traction Control but it does miss out on riding modes.

KTM RC 390 vs TVS Apache RR310: Price

KTM has priced the RC 390 at 3.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The Apache RR 310 costs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom). If you opt for the BTO version then the Apache RR 310 does cost more but it also comes with more equipment then.

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2022, 21:05 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Apache RR310 Apache RR310 RR310 Apache TVS Apache KTM RC390 RC390 KTM
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
From Toyota and Maruti Suzuki entering the mid-size SUV space to a sportier Venue and more, it promises to be an action-packed September in the Indian car market.
Grand Vitara to XUV400 EV and more: SUVs lined up for launch in September
Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Lamborghini will drive in the Huracan Tecnica, powered by a V10 engine, to India on August 25.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica to launch in India tomorrow: What to expect
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Tata Motors has teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market soon.
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut
Toll tax on national highways: The user fee on a stretch of National Highway is collected as per the individual Notification published in the Official Gazette by the Central Government. (File photo)
No toll tax on national highways if returning within 12 hours? Claims debunked

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

KTM RC 390 vs TVS Apache RR310: Price, specs and features compared
KTM RC 390 vs TVS Apache RR310: Price, specs and features compared
Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Specs, features and price compared
Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Specs, features and price compared
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: Price, specs, features compared
Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: Price, specs, features compared
People in Pune chose petrol cars over CNG, diesel and EVs: Here's why
People in Pune chose petrol cars over CNG, diesel and EVs: Here's why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city