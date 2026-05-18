5 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from the Yamaha R15
- Looking to upgrade from the Yamaha R15? Here are 5 sportbike options including the Yamaha R3, TVS Apache RR 310, Kawasaki Ninja 300, KTM RC 390 and KTM RC 200. Check out their prices, engine specifications, performance and why these motorcycles make perfect upgrades for R15 owners in India.
The Yamaha R15 is still one of the best beginner-friendly sportbikes in India, but after a few years of ownership, most riders start craving more power, stronger highway performance and a bigger bike feel. The good news is that there are several exciting upgrade options in the ₹2.5 lakh to ₹4 lakh bracket that deliver exactly that.
Here are five motorcycles that make perfect sense as the next step after the R15.
Engine321 cc
Mileage25 kmpl
If you love the R15’s sharp handling and Yamaha’s refined nature, the Yamaha R3 is the most natural upgrade. The twin-cylinder engine completely changes the riding experience with smoother acceleration and effortless highway cruising. It is also one of the easiest sport bikes to ride fast without feeling intimidating. The R3 is powered by a 321cc parallel-twin engine producing 42 PS and 29.5 Nm.
Engine312.2 cc
Mileage34 kmpl
The TVS Apache RR 310 is ideal for riders who want a fully-faired sportbike that balances performance and practicality. It looks aggressive, comes loaded with features and remains comfortable enough for daily riding and touring. Power comes from a 312.2cc single-cylinder engine producing 38 PS and 29 Nm.
Engine296 cc
Mileage30 kmpl
The Kawasaki Ninja 300 may be old, but it still offers one of the smoothest engines in the segment. The parallel-twin motor delivers a refined riding experience and gives the bike a proper big-bike character that many riders upgrading from the R15 would appreciate. The Ninja 300 uses a 296cc twin-cylinder engine producing 39 PS and 26.1 Nm.
Engine373 cc
Mileage25.89 kmpl
For riders who want outright performance, the KTM RC 390 is easily one of the most exciting upgrades from the R15. The RC 390 offers explosive acceleration, razor-sharp handling and advanced electronics that make it feel like a serious track-focused machine. It is powered by a 373.27cc single-cylinder engine producing 43.5 PS and 37 Nm.
Engine199.5 cc
Mileage35.0 kmpl
The KTM RC 200 is a more affordable step-up option for R15 owners who want sportier dynamics without jumping into the 300cc-plus category. It feels sharper and more aggressive than the Yamaha while remaining relatively manageable for everyday use when compared to the RC 390, which can be a handful. The RC 200 is powered by a 199.5cc liquid-cooled engine producing 25 PS and 19.2 Nm.
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