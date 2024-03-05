Introduction

The KTM RC 200 is a lightweight sports bike, known for its sharp handling, compact design, and performance-oriented nature. First introduced globally in 2014, the RC 200 has undergone significant updates to maintain its appeal within the entry-level 200 cc sportbike segment. Priced from ₹2.20 lakh (ex-showroom), it is available in one variant and with two colour options. The bike is powered by a 199.5 cc BS6-compliant liquid-cooled engine that delivers 24.6 bhp of power and 19.2 Nm of torque. It comes equipped with disc brakes on both ends and features an dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) as part of its safety net. The RC 200 was last updated for the 2022 model year, with which it brought in a significant overhaul.

KTM RC 200 Price

The KTM RC 200 is available in a single variant with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹2,20,192 lakh (Delhi).

When was the KTM RC 200 launched?

The KTM RC 200 was first launched globally in 2014. It made its way to the Indian market in September of that year, with an introductory price of approximately ₹1.6 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The first major update came in 2017, introducing minor cosmetic and ergonomic changes. The last major overhaul took place in September 2021 for the 2022 model year. This brought updates focusing on design, ergonomics, and mechanical improvements.

How many variants and colour options of the KTM RC200 are available?

The KTM RC 200 is offered in a single fully loaded variant. It comes in two colour options: Ebony Black and Metallic Silver. These dual-tone schemes give the RC 200 a premium touch.

What features are available in the KTM RC200?

The 2022 KTM RC 200 was brought in with significant design changes. The redesigned front fascia incorporated a new LED headlamp assembly, replacing the older twin-projector setup. Fairing-mounted turn indicators were further added to clean up the aesthetics.

The 2022 RC 200 features a larger 13.7-litre fuel tank, addressing the limited range of the previous-gen model due to its smaller 9.5-litre tank. The instrument cluster on the bike has been updated to an LCD console. The revised ergonomics include fully adjustable handlebar risers.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the KTM RC200?

The KTM RC 200 continues to be powered by a 199.5 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing 24.6 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. Despite no significant change in output, the 2022 update introduced a larger airbox, enhancing airflow for improved throttle response and mid-range torque delivery.

KTM has equipped the new RC 200 with a curved radiator to improve heat dissipation, addressing the heating issues of the previous model. The top speed has increased slightly due to better aerodynamics and improved engine performance.

The motorcycle is built on a split-type trellis frame with a bolted-on sub-frame, a departure from the single-piece frame. The suspension system comprises 41 mm WP Apex upside-down forks at the front and a WP Apex monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS offered as standard.

What is the KTM RC200’s mileage?

The KTM RC 200 delivers an ARAI-claimed mileage of approximately 35 kmpl under standard test conditions. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on factors such as road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, dry weight, and seat height of the KTM RC200?

The KTM RC 200 gives 158 mm of ground clearance. Its kerb weight is 160 kg and the seat height is set at 824 mm.

What bikes does the KTM RC200 rival in its segment?

The KTM RC 200 is positioned in the entry-level sports bike segment and is pitted against the likes of the Yamaha R15 V4, Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.