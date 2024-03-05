RC 200PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsOffersDealersEMINews
KTM RC 200 Front Left View
View all Images

KTM RC 200

₹2.2 - 2.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RC 200 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 249.0 cc

RC 200: 199.5 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 35.41 kmpl

RC 200: 35.0 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 26.52 ps

RC 200: 25.8 ps

Speed

Category Average: 145.0 kmph

RC 200: 140.0 kmph

About KTM RC 200

Latest Update

  • KTM updates RC 200, 390 & Adventure 250, 390 for 2024 with new colour options
  • 2024 KTM RC 390 & RC 200 unveiled globally. Check out what's new

    • Introduction

    KTM RC 200 Variants
    KTM RC 200 price starts at ₹ 2.2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.21 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    2 Variants Available
    RC 200 GP Edition₹2.2 Lakhs*
    199.5 cc
    140 kmph
    Seat Type: Split
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Battery Capacity: 12V/8Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    Body Graphics
    RC 200 STD₹2.21 Lakhs*
    199.5 cc
    140 kmph
    ABS
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Split
    Battery Capacity: 12V/8Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    Body Graphics
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    KTM RC 200 Images

    14 images
    KTM RC 200 Colours

    KTM RC 200 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

    Black
    Orange
    Blue

    KTM RC 200 Specifications and Features

    Max Power25.8 PS
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Mileage35.0 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine199.5 cc
    Max Speed140 kmph
    KTM RC 200 comparison with similar bikes

    KTM RC 200
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200
    Hero Karizma XMR
    Yamaha R15 V4
    Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel
    KTM 250 Duke
    ₹2.18 Lakhs*
    ₹1.84 Lakhs*
    ₹1.81 Lakhs*
    ₹1.84 Lakhs*
    ₹2.17 Lakhs*
    ₹2.25 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.5
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.9
    5 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    17 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    Power
    25.8 PS
    Power
    24.5 PS
    Power
    25.5 PS
    Power
    18.4 PS
    Power
    27.9 PS
    Power
    31 PS
    Torque
    19.5 Nm
    Torque
    18.74 Nm
    Torque
    20.4 Nm
    Torque
    14.2 Nm
    Torque
    22.2 Nm
    Torque
    25 Nm
    Engine
    199.5 cc
    Engine
    199.5 cc
    Engine
    210 cc
    Engine
    155 cc
    Engine
    249 cc
    Engine
    250 cc
    Kerb Weight
    160 kg
    Kerb Weight
    167 kg
    Kerb Weight
    163.5 kg
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    162.8 kg
    Length
    -
    Length
    1999 mm
    Length
    2068 mm
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    -
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.
    KTM RC 200 Offers
    Delhi
    Bring Home KTM Vehicle and Get Rate of interest up...
    Applicable on rc200std & 1 more variant
    Expiring on 1 Apr
    View Offer
    KTM Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    JS AUTOMOBILES - NARELA
    K-18A2, Road Number -201, Main Rajapuri Road, Delhi, Delhi 110040
    +91 - 9899992903
    KTM@DWARKA
    A-199,Gt Karnal Road,Gujranwala Town Part-1, Delhi 110045
    KTM@GTKR
    Plot No. 6, Block A, Vijay Enclave, Mahaveer Enclave, Palam Village, Dwarka, Delhi 110099
    MADHUR MOTORS(13337)
    D.S.S. 105 Sector - 13, Market, Delhi 110020
    RRAG AUTOMOTIVE PRIVATE LIMITED
    S-4, Okhla Industrial Estate, Near Sbi Bank, Pocket S Okhla Phase Ii, Delhi 110051
    BaggaLink
    B-10, Jagatpuri Main Road, Arjun Nagar, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 9910399157
    Popular KTM Bikes

    KTM RC 200 EMI

    Select Variant:
    GP Edition
    25 PS @ 10000 rpm | 140 kmph | 479.5 km
    ₹ 2.2 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    GP Edition
    25 PS @ 10000 rpm | 140 kmph | 479.5 km
    ₹2.2 Lakhs*
    STD
    25.8 PS | 140 kmph | 479.5 km
    ₹2.21 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹3899.67/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
