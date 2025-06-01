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Bajaj Dominar 250 vs KTM RC 200

In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs RC 200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dominar 250 Rc 200
BrandBajajKTM
Price₹ 1.77 Lakhs₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Mileage35.03 kmpl35.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity248.77 cc199.5 cc
Power27 PS PS25.8 PS PS

Filters
Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD 2025
₹1.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Dominar 250 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L13.7 l
Ground Clearance
157 mm158 mm
Length
2156 mm-
Wheelbase
1453 mm1341 mm
Height
1112 mm-
Kerb Weight
180 kg160 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm824 mm
Width
836 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelYes
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
416 km479.5 km
Max Speed
132 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
27 PS @ 8500 rpm25.8 PS
Stroke
61.1 mm49 mm
Max Torque
23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm19.5 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
248.8 cc199.5 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper ClutchWet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Bore
72 mm72 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2Bbs6-2.0
Chassis
Beam type perimeter frame-
Rear Suspension
Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110mmWP APEX - Monoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 37mm USD Fork, 135mm travelWP APEX 43
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesNo
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
4 ABS ride modes on a Mechanical Throttle Body (MTB)SuperMoto ABS
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V, 8Ah12V/8Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,02,9622,44,199
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,1242,14,721
RTO
14,16917,177
Insurance
11,66912,301
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3625,248

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 31: Tata Harrier EV teased, KTM RC 200 launched, Yamaha RSA program, Ola Roadster X offer & more…
1 Jun 2025
Power on both Dominars comes from the OBD-2B compliant engines. The Dominar 400 uses a 373 cc mill, while the Dominar 250 is equipped with a 249 cc motor
Auto recap, July 4: 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 launched, Tata Harrier EV production commences and more
5 Jul 2025
The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 get feature enhancements, while the design remains unchanged
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 & Dominar 250 launched with upgrades, priced from at 1.92 lakh
4 Jul 2025
KTM RC 200 in new Metallic Grey colour scheme. The motorcycle is now offered in three colours.
KTM RC 200 gets new Metallic Grey colour scheme
22 May 2025
2025 KTM RC 200 recently got a new colour scheme.
2025 KTM RC 200 launched at 2.54 lakh, gets new TFT screen
31 May 2025
The Modenas Dominar 400 sold in Malaysia gets a host of accessories as standard which make the model more touring friendly
Made in India Bajaj Dominar 400 & Dominar 250 launched in Malaysia under a new brand name
10 May 2023
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  News

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