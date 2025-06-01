In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs RC 200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 250
|Rc 200
|Brand
|Bajaj
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.77 Lakhs
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.03 kmpl
|35.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248.77 cc
|199.5 cc
|Power
|27 PS PS
|25.8 PS PS