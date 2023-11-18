In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25 PS @ 10000 rpm & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. KTM offers the RC 200 in 1 colour. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 31.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less