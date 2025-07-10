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HomeCompare BikesKarizma XMR vs RC 200

Hero Karizma XMR vs KTM RC 200

In 2026 Hero Karizma XMR or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
Karizma XMR vs RC 200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Karizma xmr Rc 200
BrandHeroKTM
Price₹ 1.84 Lakhs₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Mileage41.55 kmpl35.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity210 cc199.5 cc
Power25.5 PS PS25.8 PS PS

Filters
Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR
Top
₹1.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Karizma XMR Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L13.7 l
Length
2068 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm158 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm1341 mm
Height
1110 mm-
Kerb Weight
163.5 kg160 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm824 mm
Width
760 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelYes
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
130 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm25.8 PS
Stroke
50 mm49 mm
Max Torque
20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm19.5 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
210 cc199.5 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHC1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet type Slip & AssistWet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
73 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Dia 37 mm, Telescopic Front Forks with Anti Friction BushWP APEX 43
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Mono Shock, 6 Step Pre-load AdjustableWP APEX - Monoshock
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesNo
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah12V/8Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,10,6622,44,199
Ex-Showroom Price
1,84,1442,14,721
RTO
14,73117,177
Insurance
11,78712,301
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5275,248

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