In 2026 Hero Karizma XMR or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
Karizma XMR vs RC 200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Karizma xmr
|Rc 200
|Brand
|Hero
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.84 Lakhs
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.55 kmpl
|35.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|210 cc
|199.5 cc
|Power
|25.5 PS PS
|25.8 PS PS