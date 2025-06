Kawasaki Z650



The Z650 is Kawasaki’s mid-weight streetfighter. With mean and sharp looks, this naked bike has one of the most aggressive design.



Kawasaki Z650 Launch Date:



The 2022 BS6 version of this bike was launched to India sometime in September 2021.



Kawasaki Z650 Price:



The Kawasaki Z650 comes in one standard variant and costs Rs. 6,43,000 ex-showroom in Delhi.



Kawasaki Z650 Design:



The bulky, raw and aggressive design of the Z650 is borrowed from its elder siblings of Kawasaki’s Z series. The mass-forward design is well compensated by a neatly tucked narrow engine with the exhaust pipes connecting the underbelly exhaust. The green coloured frame of this bike is exposed in certain places adding an extra appeal.



Kawasaki Z650 Dimension:



The seat height is 790 mm and the ground clearance is 130 mm. For suspensions, the Z650 gets a telescopic fork set on the front and the rear gets a horizontal back-link suspension with adjustable preload. The Z650 has a kerb weight of 191 kilograms.



Kawasaki Z650 Features:



The Kawasaki Z650 has a multi-purpose digital TFT colour instrument cluster. Kawasaki’s Rideology app connects to the instrument cluster using Bluetooth. The headlight setup on this machine is LED including the DRL. The Z650 has all modern features like traction control, dual channel ABS and various smartphone assisted features.



Kawasaki Z650 Engine and Performance:



A 649cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel twin cylinder engine runs the Z650. It puts out 68 PS power at 8,000 RPM and 64 Nm torque at 6,700 RPM. The Z650 has a four valve per cylinder configuration for better acceleration as well as efficiency. The engine is linked to a 6-speed transmission.



Kawasaki Z650 Mileage:



The Z650 returns a mileage between 21 to 25 kilometers a litre. It has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres.



Kawasaki Z650 Rivals:



Rivals to the Kawasaki Z650 include Honda CB 650R, Yamaha MT-07, Aprilia Tuono 660, Suzuki SV650, Suzuki GSX-S750, Triumph Trident 660, Triumph Street Triple R, Triumph Street Triple RS, MV Agusta Brutale 800, MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR, KTM Duke 690, Benelli 502C and CFMoto 650 NK.