5 motorcycles I would pick instead of buying a second car

Here are five motorcycles I would consider instead of adding a second car to the garage.

For buyers considering a second car primarily for commuting, a motorcycle can offer a more compact and potentially more engaging alternative. The current Indian market has several middleweight motorcycles that combine highway ability with everyday usability, while costing substantially less than many new cars.

1 Honda CB750 Hornet E-Clutch Honda CB750 Hornet EMI starting at just ₹12,800/ month Check Eligibility The Honda CB750 Hornet E-Clutch is the most powerful motorcycle on this list and adds Honda's E-Clutch technology to its 755cc platform. Honda launched the 2026 version in India at ₹10.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Its 755cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine produces 67.5kW, equivalent to about 90.5 bhp, at 9,500rpm and 75Nm at 7,250rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox, while the E-Clutch allows clutchless starts, stops and gear changes while retaining the option of manual clutch operation. The motorcycle also gets a 5-inch full-colour TFT display, traction control, wheelie control, engine-braking control and a 41mm Showa SFF-BP inverted fork.

2 BMW F 450 GS BMW F450 GS EMI starting at just ₹6,500/ month Check Eligibility For someone looking for a motorcycle that can cover commuting as well as touring and rougher roads, the BMW F 450 GS is the adventure-focused option here. BMW launched it in India in April 2026, with prices starting at ₹4.70 lakh and extending to ₹5.30 lakh, ex-showroom, depending on the variant. The F 450 GS uses a newly developed 420cc parallel-twin engine producing 48 hp and 43Nm of torque at 6,750rpm. BMW quotes a kerb weight of 178kg, giving the motorcycle a relatively lightweight package for an adventure bike. Depending on the variant, equipment includes a 6.5-inch TFT display, riding modes, ABS settings, heated grips and BMW's Shift Assistant Pro. The motorcycle is locally produced in India, with deliveries beginning in June 2026.

3 Triumph Trident 660 The Triumph Trident 660 remains one of the more accessible multi-cylinder roadsters available in India. The current India-spec motorcycle starts at ₹8.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It uses a 660cc liquid-cooled inline-three-cylinder engine producing around 80 bhp and 64Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The current India-spec model also comes with a bi-directional quickshifter, cruise control, Sport riding mode, connectivity and cornering traction control as standard. Triumph has already unveiled a substantially updated 2026 Trident 660 globally. The new motorcycle gets an uprated engine producing 94 hp and 68Nm, along with revised chassis components and styling. However, the updated model had not yet been launched in India at the time of writing, so the ₹8.99 lakh figure applies to the currently available India-spec motorcycle rather than the upcoming 2026 version.

4 Benelli TRK 502X The Benelli TRK 502X is the touring-focused choice among these five motorcycles. The current motorcycle is priced at ₹7.14 lakh, ex-showroom, in India. The Limited Edition is priced at ₹7.43 lakh. It is powered by a 500cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 46.9 bhp and 46Nm, with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle uses a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke-wheel setup, while its 20-litre fuel tank is designed for long-distance riding. The latest version also gets a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with navigation and smartphone connectivity, heated grips, a heated seat and tyre-pressure monitoring. The 502X retains its adventure-oriented suspension and higher ground clearance compared with the road-focused TRK 502.

5 Kawasaki Z650 The Kawasaki Z650 is the straightforward roadster option and is currently priced at around ₹7.26 lakh, ex-showroom, in India. Its 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine develops 68 PS and 64Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox, while the motorcycle weighs around 188kg and has a 790mm seat height. The Z650 uses Kawasaki's Sugomi-inspired styling and comes with LED lighting and a TFT colour instrument display. Its relatively compact dimensions and upright riding position make it suited to daily urban use while retaining enough performance for highway riding.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: