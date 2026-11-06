Kawasaki Z650 S launched in India at 7.59 lakh; gets updated styling and new features

Kawasaki has launched the new Z650 S in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹7.59 lakh. The 2027 model gets a series of design and feature updates over the outgoing Z650, along with changes to its riding ergonomics. The motorcycle is priced ₹33,000 higher than the previous Z650, which was available at ₹7.26 lakh.

The Z650 S will be offered in a single colour option, Pearl Blizzard White/Candy Lime Green. The updated motorcycle follows Kawasaki's Sugomi design philosophy, also seen on larger models in the brand's Z range.

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Kawasaki Z650 S gets sharper styling and revised ergonomics

The most noticeable changes to the Z650 S are concentrated around its design. It gets a redesigned LED headlamp, more prominent fuel tank extensions and sharper body panels, giving it a wider and more muscular appearance. The motorcycle also features aluminium radiator covers and a raised rear section, with styling cues inspired by the larger Kawasaki Z models.

The riding ergonomics have also been revised. The handlebar is now wider and positioned further forward, resulting in a more committed riding posture than the outgoing Z650. The revised handlebar positioning is expected to offer better leverage while changing direction.

Another notable change is the increase in seat height. It now stands at 805mm, up from 790mm on the previous model. This could make it slightly less accessible for shorter riders. The motorcycle also weighs 193kg (kerb), which is 5kg more than its predecessor.

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Kawasaki Z650 S retains the 649cc parallel-twin engine

Powering the new Z650 S is the familiar 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. It produces 67bhp at 8,000rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 6,700rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and gets an assist-and-slipper clutch as standard. Kawasaki is also offering a quickshifter as an optional accessory, allowing clutchless upshifts.

The motorcycle retains its 15-litre fuel tank and 130mm ground clearance. Its mechanical package continues to be aimed at riders looking for a middleweight naked motorcycle with a balance of everyday usability and sporty performance.

New TFT display and traction control added

The Kawasaki Z650 S gets a 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster with a revised display layout. It also features smartphone connectivity through Kawasaki's Rideology app, allowing riders to access vehicle information and riding logs. The motorcycle gets full-LED lighting and Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), which is designed to help manage rear-wheel slip.

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