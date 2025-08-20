What is the on-road price of Kawasaki Versys X 300 in Ludhiana? The on-road price of Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD in Ludhiana is Rs. 4.25 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kawasaki Versys X 300 in Ludhiana? The RTO charges for Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD in Ludhiana amount to Rs. 30,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kawasaki Versys X 300 in Ludhiana? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kawasaki Versys X 300 in Ludhiana is Rs. 8,625.