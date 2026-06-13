Kawasaki Versys-X 300 gets 35,000 discount and accessories worth 46,000

Kawasaki India has rolled out a new limited-period offer on the MY25 Versys-X 300 , making the adventure tourer a more attractive proposition for buyers. The motorcycle now comes with a cash discount of ₹35,000, bringing its effective ex-showroom price down to ₹3.14 lakh.

In addition to the price reduction, customers will also receive free genuine Kawasaki accessories worth up to ₹46,000. Buyers can choose between a set of hard-shell panniers for luggage carrying or opt for a centre stand, depending on their touring requirements. These offers are available for a limited time through authorised Kawasaki dealerships.

Twin-cylinder engine for long-distance touring

Powering the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is the familiar 296 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that produces smooth and refined performance. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and features an assist and slipper clutch for lighter clutch action and improved control during aggressive downshifts.

The adventure tourer rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheel setup wrapped in tube-type tyres. Suspension duties are handled by long-travel telescopic front forks and a Uni Trak rear monoshock, making it suitable for highway rides as well as broken roads.

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Simple yet practical feature list

Unlike many modern adventure motorcycles, the Versys-X 300 follows a straightforward approach and skips electronic rider aids such as traction control, ride modes, or Bluetooth connectivity.

Its key features include:

Dual-channel ABS

Semi-digital instrument cluster

Assist and slipper clutch

Long-travel suspension setup

Upright and comfortable riding ergonomics

The motorcycle focuses on delivering a pure touring experience rather than relying on advanced electronics.

Built for riders who value comfort

The Versys-X 300 is aimed at riders looking for a refined twin-cylinder touring motorcycle with comfortable ergonomics and dependable mechanicals. Its relaxed riding position and compliant suspension make it well suited for long-distance highway journeys and occasional rough-road excursions.

It also serves as an accessible entry point into adventure touring for enthusiasts who prefer a simpler, less electronically dependent riding experience.

Competition

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 competes with motorcycles such as the KTM 390 Adventure and the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. While both rivals offer a more extensive electronics package and additional features, they rely on single-cylinder engines.

The Versys-X 300 differentiates itself with its smooth parallel-twin motor, making it an appealing choice for riders prioritising engine refinement and long-distance comfort over gadgetry.

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