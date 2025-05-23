HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2025 Kawasaki Versys X 300: Five Key Highlights You Should Know

2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Five key highlights you should know

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 May 2025, 15:01 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The 2025 Versys-X 300 is slotted into the highly competitive entry-level adventure touring segment against rivals such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure.
Kawasaki Versys-X 300
The 2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 comes with a reduced price point and a new blue and white colour scheme while remaining costlier than its segment rivals.
Kawasaki Versys-X 300
The 2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 comes with a reduced price point and a new blue and white colour scheme while remaining costlier than its segment rivals.

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 has returned to the Indian market with a MY25 update. The entry-level adventure motorcycle receives a price drop and is now listed at 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it significantly more affordable than when it was launched a few years ago at 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 Versys-X 300 comes with new colour options while retaining the design ethos and DNA of the larger-capacity Versys siblings. With the launch of the updated model, here is everything you need to know about the Kawasaki Versys-X 300:

1

Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Design

In terms of the visuals, the 2025 Versys-X 300 is identical to the outgoing model while putting on new graphics. Kawasaki has added a new blue and white colour scheme to the available options, bringing in a fresh new look for the adventure tourer. It carries forward the same design language seen in the larger Versys models, incorporating a long touring-style visor fitted above a single-piece headlamp, a sculpted tank and fairing design, and a long tail section.

2

Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Features

The updated ADV remains quite barebones in terms of its feature set, dropping its value proposition in the face of better-equipped segment rivals. The Versys-X 300 comes with dual-throttle valves, anti-locking brakes, and an assist and slipper clutch.

3

Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Engine and performance

The Versys-X 300 is powered by a Ninja 300-derived 296 cc, parallel-twin engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. This powerplant is tuned for 38.5 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 26.1 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. The motor features dual-throttle valves to ensure a refined, linear power delivery while retaining its rev-happy nature.

4

Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Hardware and specifications

The engine is fitted within a backbone frame that supports a 17-litre fuel tank. It is held up by 41 mm telescopic front forks with 130 mm of travel and a rear monoshock with 148mm of travel. The Versys-X 300 rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheel setup with tubed tyres. Braking duties are taken care of by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Kawasaki Versys X 300 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys X 300
Engine Icon296 cc Mileage Icon24.39 kmpl
₹ 3.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kawasaki Versys 1100 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 1100
Engine Icon1099 cc Mileage Icon17.85 kmpl
₹ 12.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Engine Icon452 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 2.85 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ktm 390 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
KTM 390 Adventure
Engine Icon398.63 cc MaxSpeed Icon180 kmph
₹ 3.68 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kawasaki Kx65 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki KX65
Engine Icon64 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 3.12 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kawasaki Klx 140r F (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki KLX 140R F
Engine Icon144 cc Mileage Icon60 kmpl
₹ 4.11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
5

Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Rivals

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is positioned within the highly-competitive, small capacity adventure tourer segment that is currently flooded with a range of options. Buyers interested in this segment can consider options such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure. The new Versys, while coming at a reduced price point, is still more expensive than these products, while offering fewer features. It arrives as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) despite previous speculations around local assembly and commands a slight premium over its rivals as a result.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 23 May 2025, 15:01 PM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Versys X 300 Kawasaki

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.