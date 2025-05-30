hamburger icon
Kawasaki Versys X 300 Right View
Kawasaki Versys X 300 Left View
Kawasaki Versys X 300 Front View
Kawasaki Versys X 300 Rear View
Kawasaki Versys X 300 Rear Left View
Kawasaki Versys X 300 Engine View
Kawasaki Versys X 300 Specifications

Kawasaki Versys X 300 starting price is Rs. 3,79,900 in India. Kawasaki Versys X 300 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 296 cc engine. Kawasaki Versys X 300 mileage is 24.39 kmpl.
3.8 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Kawasaki Versys X 300 Specs

Kawasaki Versys X 300 comes with 296 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Versys X 300 starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Versys X 300

Kawasaki Versys X 300 Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
17 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2170 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm
Height
1390 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm
Width
860 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
290 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
40 PS @ 11500 rpm
Stroke
49 mm
Max Torque
26 Nm @ 10000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
296 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, Parallel Twin
Clutch
Wet, Multi Disc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
62 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork, 41 mm, Travel - 130 mm
Rear Suspension
Bottom Link Uni Trak, Gas Charged Shock And Spring Preload Adjustability, Travel - 148 mm

Kawasaki Versys X 300 Variants & Price List

Kawasaki Versys X 300 price starts at ₹ 3.8 Lakhs .

3.8 Lakhs*
296 cc
40 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

