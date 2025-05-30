Kawasaki Versys X 300 comes with 296 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Versys X 300 starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Versys X 300 sits in the Off Road Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Kawasaki Versys X 300 price starts at ₹ 3.8 Lakhs .
₹3.8 Lakhs*
296 cc
40 PS
Popular Kawasaki Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Bikes in India 2025
Popular Bikes in India 2025
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025