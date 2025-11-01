HT Auto
2025 Kawasaki Versys X 300 Arrives In India With New Colour, Price Unchanged

2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 arrives in India with new colour, price unchanged

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 01 Nov 2025, 09:00 am
  • Kawasaki has updated the Versys-X 300 for 2025 with a new colour and unchanged pricing, continuing as India’s entry-level twin-cylinder adventure-tourer.

Kawasaki has updated the Versys X-300 for 2025.
Kawasaki has introduced the 2026 Versys-X 300 in India at 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom), keeping the price identical to the outgoing model. The only update for this year is a new black and lime-green dual-tone colour option, while the motorcycle continues unchanged in terms of hardware and equipment.

The Versys-X 300 remains positioned as India’s most affordable twin-cylinder adventure-tourer, aimed at riders seeking long-distance comfort and smooth performance over tech-heavy features.

What has changed?

Kawasaki has limited the update to aesthetics, adding a new green-and-black livery with revised graphics. No tweaks have been made to the chassis, engine, or electronics.

What engine and mechanical setup does it use?

The model continues with the trusted 296cc parallel-twin engine, paired with a six-speed gearbox and assist-and-slipper clutch. It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels with tube-type tyres and uses a long-travel telescopic fork and Uni-Trak monoshock setup.

Does it get modern features?

The Versys-X 300 sticks to a simple, analogue-leaning touring format. There are no ride modes on offer, no traction control, and no Bluetooth-enabled cluster as well.

Key Features:

  • Dual-channel ABS
  • Semi-digital instrument console
  • Assist & slipper clutch
  • Long-travel suspension for touring comfort
  • Upright, relaxed riding ergonomics

Who is this motorcycle targeted at?

The Versys-X 300 is aimed at riders looking for a basic, twin-cylinder touring motorcycle without electronic riding aids. It suits those who prioritise comfort and relaxed long-distance riding rather than aggressive performance or feature-heavy equipment. Its ergonomics and suspension setup make it suitable for mixed-surface travel and highway use, placing it as an option for riders stepping into the adventure-touring segment who prefer simplicity over the tech-focused approach seen in newer rivals.

How does it stack up against rivals?

Despite lacking electronics, the Versys-X 300 remains appealing for its smooth twin-cylinder character. Key rivals include the KTM 390 Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, both of which offer more features but run single-cylinder engines.

2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Specifications

SpecificationDetails
Engine296cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled
Power39 hp
Torque26 Nm
Gearbox6-speed with assist & slipper clutch
FrameSteel backbone
Front Suspension41mm telescopic fork
Rear SuspensionUni-Trak monoshock
Wheels19-inch front / 17-inch rear
TyresSpoke wheels, tube-type
BrakesSingle discs front & rear
ABSDual-channel
Price 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

First Published Date: 01 Nov 2025, 09:00 am IST
