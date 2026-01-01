hamburger icon
Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse STD

48.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse Key Specs
Engine1834 cc
View all Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse specs and features

Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse STD

Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse STD Prices

The Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse STD, is listed at ₹48.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse STD Mileage

All variants of the Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse STD Colours

The Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse STD is available in 2 colour options: Black Smoke, Storm Gray.

Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse STD Engine and Transmission

The Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse STD is powered by a 1834 cc engine.

Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Gold Wing priced between ₹39.9 Lakhs - 42.82 Lakhs or the Indian Pursuit Dark Horse priced ₹43.19 Lakhs.

Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse STD Specs & Features

The Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

₹48.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
48,49,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
48,49,000
EMI@1,04,224/mo
Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
22.7 L
Ground Clearance
137 mm
Length
2578 mm
Wheelbase
1668 mm
Kerb Weight
407 kg
Height
1237 mm
Saddle Height
672 mm
Width
1063 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front:130/60B19 66H, Rear: 180/60R16 80H
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Front Brake
Disc, Dual Semi-Floating Rotor
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc, Single Floating Rotor
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Engine and Transmission

Engine Type
112ci Liquid-Cooled PowerPlus
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Stroke
96.5 mm
Max Torque
181.4 Nm@ 3800 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Self Start
Drive Type
Gear Drive
Gear Box
6 Gear Box
Displacement
1834 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Bore
110 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Electronically Adjustable FOX® Rear Suspension Preload / 114 mm
Front Suspension
Inverted Telescopic Fork / 130mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Analog
Odometer
Analog
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
140 Litres
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Analog
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Factory-Installed RIDE COMMAND Telecommunications Unit (TCU) for One-Year FREE Provides Apple CarPlay, Bike Health, Bike Locator, Intuitive Destination Search, and More (Features and Connectivity Vary by Country),/ Includes 4 Standard 50 Watt Speakers (2 in the Fairing, 2 in the Trunk), 200 Watts Total.
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes, 7 Inch

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse STD EMI
EMI93,802 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
43,64,100
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
43,64,100
Interest Amount
12,63,992
Payable Amount
56,28,092

