Chieftain Dark Horse
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Front Left View
1/8
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Left View
2/8
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Right View
3/8
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Engine View
4/8
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Headlight View
5/8
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Speedometer View
6/8

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse STD

32 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Key Specs
Engine1890 cc
View all Chieftain Dark Horse specs and features

Chieftain Dark Horse STD

Chieftain Dark Horse STD Prices

The Chieftain Dark Horse STD, is listed at ₹32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Chieftain Dark Horse STD Mileage

All variants of the Chieftain Dark Horse offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Chieftain Dark Horse STD Colours

The Chieftain Dark Horse STD is available in 2 colour options: Quartz Gray, Stealth Gray Azure.

Chieftain Dark Horse STD Engine and Transmission

The Chieftain Dark Horse STD is powered by a 1890 cc engine.

Chieftain Dark Horse STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Chieftain Dark Horse's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Chieftain Limited priced between ₹34.26 Lakhs - 34.4 Lakhs or the Indian Springfield Dark Horse priced between ₹29.56 Lakhs - 41.96 Lakhs.

Chieftain Dark Horse STD Specs & Features

The Chieftain Dark Horse STD has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse STD Price

Chieftain Dark Horse STD

₹32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
31,99,999
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,99,999
EMI@68,780/mo
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
20.8 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Length
2506 mm
Wheelbase
1668 mm
Kerb Weight
373 kg
Additional Storage
68 L
Height
1372 mm
Saddle Height
650 mm
Width
1023 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
115 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Stroke
113 mm
Max Torque
171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
1890 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote Start
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
103.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork / 119 mm
Rear Suspension
Single Shock w/ Air Adjust / 114 mm / 63 mm ride in

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
68 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Apple CarPlay Integration, 100 Watt Audio System with AM/FM, Ambient Air Temperature, Gear Position Display, Front and Rear Tire Pressure, Engine Hours Of Operation, Security System, Remote-locking Hard Saddlebags, Smartphone Compatible Input
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse STD EMI
EMI61,902 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
28,79,999
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
28,79,999
Interest Amount
8,34,146
Payable Amount
37,14,145

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse other Variants

Chieftain Dark Horse PowerPlus 112

₹45.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
40,92,000
RTO
3,27,360
Insurance
82,057
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,01,417
EMI@96,753/mo
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Alternatives

Indian Chieftain Limited

Indian Chieftain Limited

34.26 - 34.4 LakhsEx-Showroom
Chieftain Dark HorsevsChieftain Limited
Indian Springfield Dark Horse

Indian Springfield Dark Horse

29.56 - 41.96 LakhsEx-Showroom
Chieftain Dark HorsevsSpringfield Dark Horse
Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

39.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Chieftain Dark HorsevsStreet Glide
BMW K 1600 Bagger

BMW K 1600 Bagger

35.62 - 37.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Chieftain Dark HorsevsK 1600 Bagger
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited

Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited

37.11 LakhsEx-Showroom
Chieftain Dark HorsevsChieftain Power Plus Limited
BMW K 1600 Grand America

BMW K 1600 Grand America

33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Chieftain Dark HorsevsK 1600 Grand America

