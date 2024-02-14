Indian Chieftain Dark Horse on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 36.52 Lakhs. The on road price for Indian Chieftain Dark Horse top variant goes up to Rs. 38.65 Lakhs in Kolkata. The Indian Chieftain Dark Horse on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 36.52 Lakhs. The on road price for Indian Chieftain Dark Horse top variant goes up to Rs. 38.65 Lakhs in Kolkata. The lowest price model is Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Icon Dirt Track Smoke and the most priced model is Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Black Smoke. Visit your nearest Indian Chieftain Dark Horse dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Indian Chieftain Dark Horse on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Indian Chieftain Dark Horse is mainly compared to BMW K 1600 GTL which starts at Rs. 28.75 Lakhs in Kolkata, Honda Gold Wing which starts at Rs. 27.77 Lakhs in Kolkata and Indian Chieftain Classic starting at Rs. 32.45 Lakhs in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Icon Dirt Track Smoke ₹ 36.52 Lakhs Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Black Smoke ₹ 38.65 Lakhs