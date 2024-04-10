Chieftain Dark Horse falls under Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Chieftain Dark Horse Black Smoke (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 37.53 Lakhs. Chieftain Dark Horse falls under Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Chieftain Dark Horse Black Smoke (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 37.53 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Black Smoke is 20.8 L litres. It offers many features like Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Fuel Gauge, Clock, Passenger Footrest and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 20.8 L Length: 2506 mm Engine Type: Thunderstroke 116 ...Read MoreRead Less