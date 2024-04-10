Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Black Smoke

1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10
37.53 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Key Specs
Engine1890 cc
Max Torque171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
View all Chieftain Dark Horse specs and features

Chieftain Dark Horse Black Smoke Latest Updates

Chieftain Dark Horse falls under Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Chieftain Dark Horse Black Smoke (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 37.53 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 20.8 L
  • Length: 2506 mm
  • Engine Type: Thunderstroke 116
    • ...Read More

    Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Black Smoke Price

    Black Smoke
    ₹37.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1890 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    33,87,497
    RTO
    3,04,875
    Insurance
    60,327
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    37,52,699
    EMI@80,660/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Black Smoke Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    20.8 L
    Ground Clearance
    130 mm
    Length
    2506 mm
    Wheelbase
    1668 mm
    Kerb Weight
    373 kg
    Height
    1372 mm
    Additional Storage
    68 L
    Saddle Height
    650 mm
    Width
    1023 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/60-16
    Rear Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Stroke
    113 mm
    Max Torque
    171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    1890 cc
    Engine Type
    Thunderstroke 116
    Clutch
    Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Starting
    Self Start Only,Remote Start
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    103.2 mm
    Riding Modes
    Sports,Touring,Yes
    Music Control
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Underseat storage
    68 L
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    Exhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Apple CarPlay Integration, 100 Watt Audio System with AM/FM, Ambient Air Temperature, Gear Position Display, Front and Rear Tire Pressure, Engine Hours Of Operation, Security System, Remote-locking Hard Saddlebags, Smartphone Compatible Input
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Black Smoke EMI
    EMI72,594 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    33,77,429
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    33,77,429
    Interest Amount
    9,78,218
    Payable Amount
    43,55,647

    Indian Chieftain Dark Horse other Variants

    Icon Dirt Track Smoke
    ₹35.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1890 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    31,99,999
    RTO
    3,19,999
    Insurance
    64,471
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    35,84,469
    EMI@77,044/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Alternatives

    Honda Gold Wing

    Honda Gold Wing Manual

    27.77 - 39.16 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Chieftain Da... vs Gold Wing

    Popular Cruiser Bikes

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Classic 350 Price in Delhi
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hunter 350 Price in Delhi
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350

    1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bullet 350 Price in Delhi
    Jawa 42 Bobber

    Jawa 42 Bobber

    2.25 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    42 Bobber Price in Delhi
    Honda Hness CB350

    Honda Hness CB350

    2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hness CB350 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Cruiser Bikes

    Top Luxury Bikes

    View allPopular Luxury Bikes

    Popular Indian Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Indian Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Hero Mavrick 440

    Hero Mavrick 440

    1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    69,990 - 74,990
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Xtreme 125R

    Hero Xtreme 125R

    95,000 - 99,500
    Check Latest Offers
    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

    1.38 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    MV Agusta Brutale 800

    MV Agusta Brutale 800

    16.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha WR155R

    Yamaha WR155R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha R7

    Yamaha R7

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details