Exhaust - Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator, Apple CarPlay Integration, High Beam, Check Engine, Security System, Smart Lean Technology, 15 LED Telltale Indicators, Locking Hard Saddlebags

Exhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Apple CarPlay Integration, 100 Watt Audio System with AM/FM, Ambient Air Temperature, Gear Position Display, Front and Rear Tire Pressure, Engine Hours Of Operation, Security System, Remote-locking Hard Saddlebags, Smartphone Compatible Input