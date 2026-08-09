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Indian Challenger vs Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

In 2026 Indian Challenger or Indian Chieftain Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Challenger Price starts at Rs. 36.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Challenger engine makes power and torque 122.5 PS PS & 178 Nm. On the other hand, Chieftain Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Challenger in 1 colour. Indian offers the Chieftain Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Challenger mileage is around 18 kmpl. The Chieftain Dark Horse mileage is around 13.54 kmpl.
Challenger vs Chieftain Dark Horse Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Challenger Chieftain dark horse
BrandIndianIndian
Price₹ 36.97 Lakhs₹ 32 Lakhs
Mileage18 kmpl13.54 kmpl
Engine Capacity1768 cc1890 cc
Power122.5 PS PS122 PS PS

Filters
Challenger
Indian Challenger
Dark Horse Black Smoke
₹36.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Chieftain Dark Horse
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
STD
₹32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L20.8 L
Ground Clearance
137 mm130 mm
Length
2501 mm2506 mm
Wheelbase
1668 mm1668 mm
Kerb Weight
377 kg373 kg
Height
1346 mm1372 mm
Additional Storage
68 L68 L
Saddle Height
672 mm650 mm
Width
990 mm1023 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19, Rear :-180/60-16Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm300 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
122.5 PS @ 5500 rpm-
Stroke
96.5 mm113 mm
Max Torque
178 Nm @ 3800 rpm171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1768 cc1890 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
PowerPlusThunderstroke 116
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate AssistWet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote StartSelf Start Only,Remote Start
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
108 mm103.2 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,YesSports,Touring,Yes
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
68 L68 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator, Apple CarPlay Integration, High Beam, Check Engine, Security System, Smart Lean Technology, 15 LED Telltale Indicators, Locking Hard SaddlebagsExhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Apple CarPlay Integration, 100 Watt Audio System with AM/FM, Ambient Air Temperature, Gear Position Display, Front and Rear Tire Pressure, Engine Hours Of Operation, Security System, Remote-locking Hard Saddlebags, Smartphone Compatible Input
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
40,94,16231,99,999
Ex-Showroom Price
36,97,47231,99,999
RTO
3,32,7720
Insurance
63,9180
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
87,99968,780

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