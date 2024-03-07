Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse comes with 1890 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Chieftain Dark Horse starts at Rs. 31.78 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Indian Chieftain Dark Horse sits in the Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse price starts at ₹ 31.78 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 33.87 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Indian Chieftain Dark Horse comes in 2 variants. Indian Chieftain Dark Horse's top variant is Black Smoke.
₹32 Lakhs*
1890 cc
₹33.87 Lakhs*
1890 cc
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price