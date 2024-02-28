Saved Articles

Indian Challenger Specifications

Indian Challenger starting price is Rs. 36,97,472 in India. Indian Challenger is available in 7 variant and 1 colours. Powered by a 1768 cc engine. Indian Challenger mileage is 18 kmpl.
36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Available Colours
Available Colours

Indian Challenger Specs

Indian Challenger comes with 1768 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Challenger starts at Rs. 36.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Indian Challenger sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes, ...Read More

Indian Challenger Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Limited Maroon Metallic
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L
Ground Clearance
137 mm
Length
2501 mm
Wheelbase
1668 mm
Height
1346 mm
Kerb Weight
381 kg
Saddle Height
672 mm
Width
990 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19, Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
122.5 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
96.5 mm
Max Torque
178 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1768 cc
Engine Type
PowerPlus
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate Assist
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
108 mm
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Analogue
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator, Apple CarPlay Integration, High Beam, Turn Signal, Check Engine, Security System, Smart Lean Technology, 15 LED Telltale Indicators, Radially-Mounted Brembo Brakes Provide Superior Stopping Power, Performance Touring Metzeler Cruisetec Tires Offer Supreme Traction
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Indian Challenger Alternatives

BMW K 1600 GTL

BMW K 1600 GTL

28.75 - 33 Lakhs
K 1600 GTL Specs
Honda Gold Wing

Honda Gold Wing

27.77 - 39.16 Lakhs
Gold Wing Specs
UPCOMING
Indian Chieftain Classic

Indian Chieftain Classic

32.45 - 34.45 Lakhs
View similar Bikes
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special

34.99 Lakhs
Harley Davidson Road Glide Special Specs
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special

31.99 Lakhs
Harley Davidson Street Glide Special Specs
BMW K 1600 Bagger

BMW K 1600 Bagger

29.9 Lakhs
K 1600 Bagger Specs

Indian Challenger Variants & Price List

Indian Challenger price starts at ₹ 36.97 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 39.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Indian Challenger comes in 7 variants. Indian Challenger's top variant is Limited Maroon Metallic.

Dark Horse Black Smoke
36.97 Lakhs*
1768 cc
122.5 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Dark Horse Bronze Smoke
36.97 Lakhs*
1768 cc
122.5 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Dark Horse lcon Riot Orange Smoke
37.06 Lakhs*
1768 cc
122.5 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Dark Horse Indy Red
37.07 Lakhs*
1768 cc
122.5 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Limited Black Metallic
37.53 Lakhs*
1768 cc
122.5 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Limited Spirit Blue Metallic
37.67 Lakhs*
1768 cc
122.5 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Limited Maroon Metallic
37.84 Lakhs*
1768 cc
122.5 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

