Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Indian Challenger on road price in Kochi starts from Rs. 45.79 Lakhs.
The on road price for Indian Challenger top variant goes up to Rs. 45.91 Lakhs in Kochi.
The lowest price model is
Indian Challenger on road price in Kochi starts from Rs. 45.79 Lakhs.
The on road price for Indian Challenger top variant goes up to Rs. 45.91 Lakhs in Kochi.
The lowest price model is Indian Challenger Dark Horse Black Smoke and the most priced model is Indian Challenger Dark Horse Indy Red.
Visit your nearest
Indian Challenger dealers and showrooms in Kochi for best offers.
Indian Challenger on road price breakup in Kochi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Indian Challenger is mainly compared to BMW K 1600 GTL which starts at Rs. 28.75 Lakhs in Kochi, Honda Gold Wing which starts at Rs. 27.77 Lakhs in Kochi and Indian Chieftain Classic starting at Rs. 32.45 Lakhs in Kochi.
Variants On-Road Price Indian Challenger Dark Horse Black Smoke ₹ 45.79 Lakhs Indian Challenger Dark Horse Bronze Smoke ₹ 45.79 Lakhs Indian Challenger Dark Horse lcon Riot Orange Smoke ₹ 45.89 Lakhs Indian Challenger Dark Horse Indy Red ₹ 45.91 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price