What is the on-road price of Honda QC1 in Dhubri? The on-road price of Honda QC1 STD in Dhubri is Rs. 1.05 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda QC1 in Dhubri? The RTO charges for Honda QC1 STD in Dhubri amount to Rs. 9,600, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda QC1 in Dhubri? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda QC1 in Dhubri is Rs. 2,122.