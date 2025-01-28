Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Karaikal starts from Rs. undefined undefined.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Karaikal starts from Rs. undefined undefined.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 160 dealers and showrooms in Karaikal for best offers.
Hero Xoom 160 on road price breakup in Karaikal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 160 is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Karaikal, Yamaha Aerox 155 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Karaikal and Vespa S 125 starting at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs in Karaikal.
Variants On-Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price