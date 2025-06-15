Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Mayiladuthurai starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Mayiladuthurai starts from Rs. undefined undefined. Visit your nearest Hero Xoom 160 dealers and showrooms in Mayiladuthurai for best offers. Hero Xoom 160 on road price breakup in Mayiladuthurai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 160 is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Mayiladuthurai, Yamaha Aerox 155 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Mayiladuthurai and Aprilia SXR 160 starting at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs in Mayiladuthurai. Variants On-Road Price