Aprilia SR 160 On Road Price in Karaikal

99,999 - 1.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
SR 160 Price in Karaikal

Aprilia SR 160 on road price in Karaikal starts from Rs. 1.19 Lakhs. The on road price for Aprilia SR 160 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.26 Lakhs in Karaikal. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Aprilia SR 160 STD₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Aprilia SR 160 Carbon₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Aprilia SR 160 Race₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Aprilia SR 160 Variant Wise Price List in Karaikal

STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
160.03 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,08,817
RTO
850
Insurance
8,868
On-Road Price in Karaikal
1,18,535
Carbon
₹1.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
160.03 cc
Race
₹1.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
160.03 cc
Aprilia SR 160 News

The updated meter console on the SR160 appears to have been borrowed from Aprilia's SXR range.
2022 Aprilia SR 160 to be launched on this day
13 Nov 2021
Aprilia SR 160 pre-bookings open ahead of official launch
9 Nov 2021
9 Nov 2021
Piaggio to launch updated Aprilia SR 160 with digital cluster in India
18 Sept 2021
18 Sept 2021
The Aprilia RS 457 made its India debut ahead of the MotoGP Grand Prix of India scheduled to take place between September 22-24
Aprilia RS 457 to be sold at premium Motoplex dealerships, to expand outlets
21 Sept 2023
The Aprilia RS 457 has a kerb weight of just 175 kg, which should make for an impressive power-to-weight ratio. The bike has been developed in Italy in collaboration with the teams in India
Aprilia RS 457 unveiled, to launch in India soon: 5 things to know
21 Sept 2023
Aprilia RS 457 unveiled, to launch in India soon: 5 things to know
21 Sept 2023
