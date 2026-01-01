hamburger icon
Ducati Diavel V4 Front Right View
Ducati Diavel V4 Front Left View
Ducati Diavel V4 Rear Left View
Ducati Diavel V4 Left View
Ducati Diavel V4 Front View
Ducati Diavel V4 Rear View
Ducati Diavel V4 Thrilling Black

4.8 out of 5
32.38 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ducati Diavel V4 Key Specs
Engine1158 cc
Diavel V4 Thrilling Black

Diavel V4 Thrilling Black Prices

The Diavel V4 Thrilling Black, is listed at ₹32.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Diavel V4 Thrilling Black Mileage

All variants of the Diavel V4 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Diavel V4 Thrilling Black Colours

The Diavel V4 Thrilling Black is available in 2 colour options: Black, Red.

Diavel V4 Thrilling Black Engine and Transmission

The Diavel V4 Thrilling Black is powered by a 1158 cc engine.

Diavel V4 Thrilling Black vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Diavel V4's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ducati Streetfighter V4 priced between ₹28.69 Lakhs - 32.38 Lakhs or the Aprilia RSV4 priced ₹31.26 Lakhs.

Diavel V4 Thrilling Black Specs & Features

The Diavel V4 Thrilling Black has Music Control, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity and Passenger Footrest.

Ducati Diavel V4 Thrilling Black Price

Diavel V4 Thrilling Black

₹32.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,38,600
RTO
2,35,088
Insurance
63,956
On-Road Price in Delhi
32,37,644
EMI@69,590/mo
Ducati Diavel V4 Thrilling Black Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
20 L
Wheelbase
1593 mm
Kerb Weight
236 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17 Rear :-240/45-R17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke Wheel
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
299 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
170.33 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm
Max Torque
126 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1158 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo, 4 valves per cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
83 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock, aluminium single-sided swingarm 145 mm
Front Suspension
50 mm fully adjustable usd fork 120 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,Urban
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Exhaust - Stainless steel exhaust muffler with 4 exit pipes, 2 catalytic converters and 4 lambda probes, Primary Drive - Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.80:1, Final Drive - Chain, front sprocket z16, rear sprocket z43, Rake - 26°, Trail - 112 mm, Cornering ABS, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Quick Shift, Hands-Free, Ducati Multimedia System, Backlit Handlebar Switches, Dynamic Turn Indicators
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5" TFT colour display

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Ducati Diavel V4 Thrilling Black EMI
EMI62,631 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
29,13,879
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
29,13,879
Interest Amount
8,43,958
Payable Amount
37,57,837

Ducati Diavel V4 other Variants

Diavel V4 STD

₹32.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,07,600
RTO
2,32,608
Insurance
63,469
On-Road Price in Delhi
32,03,677
EMI@68,860/mo
Ducati Diavel V4 Alternatives

Ducati Streetfighter V4

Ducati Streetfighter V4

28.69 - 32.38 LakhsEx-Showroom
Diavel V4vsStreetfighter V4
Aprilia RSV4

Aprilia RSV4

31.26 LakhsEx-Showroom
Diavel V4vsRSV4
Kawasaki Z H2

Kawasaki Z H2

25.85 - 30.56 LakhsEx-Showroom
Diavel V4vsZ H2
Honda CBR1000RR-R SP

Honda CBR1000RR-R SP

31.18 LakhsEx-Showroom
Diavel V4vsCBR1000RR-R SP
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

23.25 - 28.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Diavel V4vsS 1000 RR

Popular Super Bikes

BMW M 1000 R

BMW M 1000 R

33 - 38 LakhsEx-Showroom
M 1000 R Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux Two

Emflux Motors Emflux Two

4 - 4.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
UPCOMING
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
