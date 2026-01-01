|Engine
|1158 cc
The Diavel V4 Thrilling Black, is listed at ₹32.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Diavel V4 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Diavel V4 Thrilling Black is available in 2 colour options: Black, Red.
The Diavel V4 Thrilling Black is powered by a 1158 cc engine.
In the Diavel V4's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ducati Streetfighter V4 priced between ₹28.69 Lakhs - 32.38 Lakhs or the Aprilia RSV4 priced ₹31.26 Lakhs.
The Diavel V4 Thrilling Black has Music Control, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity and Passenger Footrest.