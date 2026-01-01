|Engine
|999 cc
The S 1000 R STD, is listed at ₹23.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the S 1000 R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The S 1000 R STD is available in 3 colour options: Blackstorm Metallic, Bluefirea Mugiallo Yellow, Light White M Motorsport.
The S 1000 R STD is powered by a 999 cc engine.
In the S 1000 R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R priced ₹20.79 Lakhs or the Ducati SuperSport 950 priced between ₹16.06 Lakhs - 19.11 Lakhs.
The S 1000 R STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.