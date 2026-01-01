hamburger icon
BMW S 1000 R STD

23.48 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW S 1000 R Key Specs
Engine999 cc
View all S 1000 R specs and features

S 1000 R STD

S 1000 R STD Prices

The S 1000 R STD, is listed at ₹23.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

S 1000 R STD Mileage

All variants of the S 1000 R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

S 1000 R STD Colours

The S 1000 R STD is available in 3 colour options: Blackstorm Metallic, Bluefirea Mugiallo Yellow, Light White M Motorsport.

S 1000 R STD Engine and Transmission

The S 1000 R STD is powered by a 999 cc engine.

S 1000 R STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the S 1000 R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R priced ₹20.79 Lakhs or the Ducati SuperSport 950 priced between ₹16.06 Lakhs - 19.11 Lakhs.

S 1000 R STD Specs & Features

The S 1000 R STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

BMW S 1000 R STD Price

S 1000 R STD

₹23.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,27,000
RTO
1,70,160
Insurance
51,219
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,48,379
EMI@50,476/mo
BMW S 1000 R STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
16.5 L
Length
2090 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg
Height
1115 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
812 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :- 190/55 ZR 17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
200 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
169.9 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm
Max Torque
114 Nm @ 9250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
999 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Oil/water-cooled, four-cylinder, four-stroke, in-line engine with four valves per cylinder
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Clutch
Multi-disc oil bath (anti-hopping) with self-reinforcement
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
80 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 45 mm, spring preload and adjustable rebound and compression stage, 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Aluminium underbeam swinging arm, Full-Floater Pro, central shock absorber, adjustable rebound and compression damping and adjustable spring preload, 117 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Dynamic
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
ABS Pro, On-board Computer
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
BMW S 1000 R STD EMI
EMI45,428 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
21,13,541
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
21,13,541
Interest Amount
6,12,153
Payable Amount
27,25,694

view all specs and features

