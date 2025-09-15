hamburger icon
BMW S 1000 R Front Left View
1/2
BMW S 1000 R Front Left View
2/2

BMW S 1000 R Specifications

BMW S 1000 R starting price is Rs. 21,27,000 in India. BMW S 1000 R is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 999 cc engine. BMW S 1000 R mileage is 16.12 kmpl.
21.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BMW S 1000 R Specs

BMW S 1000 R comes with 999 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of S 1000 R starts at Rs. 21.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).

BMW S 1000 R Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
16.5 L
Length
2090 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg
Height
1115 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
812 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :- 190/55 ZR 17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
200 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
169.9 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm
Max Torque
114 Nm @ 9250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
999 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Oil/water-cooled, four-cylinder, four-stroke, in-line engine with four valves per cylinder
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Clutch
Multi-disc oil bath (anti-hopping) with self-reinforcement
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
80 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork with a diameter of 45 mm, spring preload and adjustable rebound and compression stage, 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Aluminium underbeam swinging arm, Full-Floater Pro, central shock absorber, adjustable rebound and compression damping and adjustable spring preload, 117 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Dynamic
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
ABS Pro, On-board Computer
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

BMW S 1000 R Variants & Price List

BMW S 1000 R price starts at ₹ 21.27 Lakhs .

21.27 Lakhs*
999 cc
169.9 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

