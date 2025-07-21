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Ather Energy 450S
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Ather Energy 450S User Reviews & Ratings
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User Reviews
The Ultimate Daily Thrill Machine
The Ather 450S is a reliable and fun-to-ride scooter for daily use. Its sporty and modern design definitely stands out, but the compact styling results in a smaller seat, which can feel uncomfortable on longer rides. The scooter delivers a real-world range of around 70–80 km, and the range prediction is impressively accurate.By: Arjun Gupta (Jul 21, 2025)