The Ultimate Daily Thrill Machine

The Ather 450S is a reliable and fun-to-ride scooter for daily use. Its sporty and modern design definitely stands out, but the compact styling results in a smaller seat, which can feel uncomfortable on longer rides. The scooter delivers a real-world range of around 70–80 km, and the range prediction is impressively accurate.

By: Arjun Gupta ( Jul 21, 2025 )