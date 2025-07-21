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ATHER ENERGY 450S Mileage

₹84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1710
4.0
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Ather Energy 450S Battery Range

The variant with a battery capacity of 2.9-3.7 kWh offers a range of 122-161 km.
Battery CapacityRange
2.9-3.7 kWh122-161 km

Ather Energy 450S Variants Wise Mileage

Ather Energy 450S price starts at ₹ 84,341 and goes up to ₹ 1.53 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ather Energy 450S comes in 4 variants. Ather Energy 450S's top variant is 3.7 kWh.
4 Variants Available
450S Battery as a Service (BaaS)
122 km Range (Company Claimed)
90 kmph
₹84,341*
450S STD
122 km Range (Company Claimed)
90 kmph
₹1.28 Lakhs*
450S Pro Pack
122 km Range (Company Claimed)
90 kmph
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ather Energy 450S Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
+4
Range: 74-212 km
Check OffersiQube Range450SvsiQube
Vida V2

Vida V2

74,000 - 1.45 Lakhs
+1
Range: 94-165 km
Check OffersV2 Range450SvsV2
BGauss RUV 350

BGauss RUV 350

1.2 - 1.4 Lakhs
Range: 90-120 km
Check OffersRUV 350 Range450SvsRUV 350
Okaya EV Motofaast

Okaya EV Motofaast

1.39 Lakhs
+1
Range: 110-130 km
Check OffersMotofaast Range450SvsMotofaast
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
+2
Range: 123-160 km
Check OffersRizta Range450SvsRizta
BGauss C12i

BGauss C12i

1.05 - 1.3 Lakhs
Range: 85-135 km
Check OffersC12i Range450SvsC12i

Ather Energy 450S Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with 450S.
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Ather Energy 450S User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

The Ultimate Daily Thrill Machine
The Ather 450S is a reliable and fun-to-ride scooter for daily use. Its sporty and modern design definitely stands out, but the compact styling results in a smaller seat, which can feel uncomfortable on longer rides. The scooter delivers a real-world range of around 70–80 km, and the range prediction is impressively accurate.
By: Arjun Gupta (Jul 21, 2025)
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