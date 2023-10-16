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Ather Energy 450S Speedometer View
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Ather Energy 450S
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Ather Energy 450S IDC 122 KM Super Matte Stack Pro

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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450S IDC 122 KM Super Matte Stack Pro

450S IDC 122 KM Super Matte Stack Pro Prices

The 450S IDC 122 KM Super Matte Stack Pro, is priced at ₹1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

450S IDC 122 KM Super Matte Stack Pro Range

The 450S IDC 122 KM Super Matte Stack Pro offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

450S IDC 122 KM Super Matte Stack Pro Colours

The 450S IDC 122 KM Super Matte Stack Pro is available in 4 colour options: Cosmic Black, Space Grey, Still White, Stealth Blue.

450S IDC 122 KM Super Matte Stack Pro Battery & Range

450S IDC 122 KM Super Matte Stack Pro vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the 450S IDC 122 KM Super Matte Stack Pro include the TVS Orbiter priced between ₹88.25 Thousands - 1.05 Lakhs and the Honda QC3 priced ₹1.35 Lakhs.

450S IDC 122 KM Super Matte Stack Pro Specs & Features

The 450S IDC 122 KM Super Matte Stack Pro has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat and Mobile Application.

Ather Energy 450S IDC 122 KM Super Matte Stack Pro Price

450S IDC 122 KM Super Matte Stack Pro

₹1.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,44,888
RTO
1,600
Insurance
7,227
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,53,715
EMI@3,304/mo
Add to Compare
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Ather Energy 450S IDC 122 KM Super Matte Stack Pro Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
122 km
Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
5.4 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
PMSM
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Vehicle Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Underseat storage
22 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Multi-function Lock
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes
Ather Energy 450S IDC 122 KM Super Matte Stack Pro EMI
EMI2,974 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,38,343
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,38,343
Interest Amount
40,069
Payable Amount
1,78,412

Ather Energy 450S other Variants

450S Battery as a Service (BaaS)

₹ 89,091*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
84,341
Insurance
4,750
On-Road Price in Delhi
89,091
EMI@1,915/mo
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Close

450S IDC 122 KM Mono

₹1.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,27,888
RTO
1,600
Insurance
7,227
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,36,715
EMI@2,939/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

450S STD

₹1.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,27,889
Insurance
6,979
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,34,868
EMI@2,899/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

450S IDC 122 KM Super Matte

₹1.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,28,888
RTO
1,600
Insurance
7,227
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,37,715
EMI@2,960/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

450S Pro Pack

₹1.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,36,889
RTO
530
Insurance
7,155
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,44,574
EMI@3,107/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

450S IDC 122 KM Mono Stack Pro

₹1.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,43,888
RTO
1,600
Insurance
7,227
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,52,715
EMI@3,282/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

450S IDC 161 KM Mono

₹1.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,52,045
RTO
1,600
Insurance
7,498
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,61,143
EMI@3,464/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

450S IDC 161 KM Super Matte

₹1.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,53,046
RTO
1,600
Insurance
7,498
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,62,144
EMI@3,485/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

450S 3.7 kWh

₹1.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,65,046
Insurance
7,246
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,72,292
EMI@3,703/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

450S IDC 161 KM Mono Stack Pro

₹1.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,69,045
RTO
1,600
Insurance
7,498
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,78,143
EMI@3,829/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

450S IDC 161 KM Super Matte Stack Pro

₹1.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,70,046
RTO
1,600
Insurance
7,498
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,79,144
EMI@3,851/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ather Energy 450S Alternatives

TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
450SvsOrbiter
Honda QC3

Honda QC3

1.35 Lakhs
450SvsQC3
VLF Strada

VLF Strada

1.2 - 1.55 Lakhs
450SvsStrada
Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
450SvsEC-06
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
+7
450SvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.05 - 1.57 Lakhs
+12
450SvsChetak

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