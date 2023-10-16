The 450S IDC 122 KM Mono Stack Pro, is priced at ₹1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The 450S IDC 122 KM Mono Stack Pro offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 450S IDC 122 KM Mono Stack Pro is available in 4 colour options: Cosmic Black, Space Grey, Still White, Stealth Blue.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the 450S IDC 122 KM Mono Stack Pro include the TVS Orbiter priced between ₹88.25 Thousands - 1.05 Lakhs and the Honda QC3 priced ₹1.35 Lakhs.
The 450S IDC 122 KM Mono Stack Pro has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat and Mobile Application.