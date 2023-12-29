Saved Articles

Aprilia Tuono 660 STD

6/18
14.63 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Aprilia Tuono 660 Key Specs
Engine659 cc
View all Tuono 660 specs and features

Tuono 660 STD Latest Updates

Tuono 660 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Tuono 660 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 14.63 Lakhs. It offers many features like

  • Max Power: 95 PS @ 10500 rpm
  • Engine Type: 4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
    • ...Read More

    Aprilia Tuono 660 STD Price

    STD
    ₹14.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    659 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    13,09,000
    RTO
    1,12,720
    Insurance
    41,356
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    14,63,076
    EMI@31,447/mo
    Close

    Aprilia Tuono 660 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-180/55 ZR 17 - 18
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake Diameter
    330 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Fuel Capacity
    15 L
    Saddle Height
    820 mm
    Length
    1995 mm
    Width
    805 mm
    Fuel Reserve
    4 L
    Wheelbase
    1370 mm
    Kerb Weight
    183 kg
    Engine Type
    4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
    Displacement
    659 cc
    Max Power
    95 PS @ 10500 rpm
    Max Torque
    67 Nm @ 8500 rpm
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Clutch
    Multi plate wet clutch with slipper system
    Transmission
    Manual
    Gear Box
    6 speed
    Bore
    81 mm
    Stroke
    63.93 mm
    Compression Ratio
    13.5:1
    Emission Type
    bs6
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Aluminium dual beam with removable tail section
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Front Suspension
    Kayaba Ø 41 mm USD with top out spring, aluminium radial caliper mounting bracket. Adjustable in rebound and spring preload. Travel 110 mm
    Rear Suspension
    Asymmetrical aluminium rear arm. Rear shock absorber with top-out spring. Adjustable preload and rebound. Travel 130 mm
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Traction Control
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Engine Kill Switch
    Yes
    Additional Features
    Wheelie control, Engine braking, Engine maps
    Display
    TFT
    Headlight
    LED
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    DRLs
    Yes
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Aprilia Tuono 660 STD EMI
    EMI28,302 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    13,16,768
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    13,16,768
    Interest Amount
    3,81,381
    Payable Amount
    16,98,149

