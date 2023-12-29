Tuono 660 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Tuono 660 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 14.63 Lakhs. It offers many features like Tuono 660 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Tuono 660 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 14.63 Lakhs. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Clock, Riding Modes, Traction Control, Cruise Control and specs like: Max Power: 95 PS @ 10500 rpm Engine Type: 4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine ...Read MoreRead Less