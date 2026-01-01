|Engine
|659 cc
The Tuono 660 STD, is listed at ₹19.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Tuono 660 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tuono 660 STD is available in 2 colour options: Puma Gray, Piranha Red.
The Tuono 660 STD is powered by a 659 cc engine.
In the Tuono 660's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aprilia RS 660 priced ₹17.74 Lakhs or the Ducati Monster priced between ₹13.99 Lakhs - 14.45 Lakhs.
The Tuono 660 STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch and Passenger Footrest.