Aprilia Tuono 660 comes with 659 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Tuono 660 starts at Rs. 13.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Aprilia Tuono 660 sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Aprilia Tuono 660 price starts at ₹ 13.09 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Aprilia Tuono 660 comes in 1 variants. Aprilia Tuono 660 top variant price is ₹ 13.09 Lakhs.
₹13.09 Lakhs*
659 cc
95 PS @ 10500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
