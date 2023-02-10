HT Auto
Aprilia Tuono 660 Specifications

Aprilia Tuono 660 starting price is Rs. 13,09,000 in India. Aprilia Tuono 660 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
13.09 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Aprilia Tuono 660 Specs

Aprilia Tuono 660 comes with 659 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Tuono 660 starts at Rs. 13.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Aprilia Tuono 660 sits in the

Aprilia Tuono 660 Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-180/55 ZR 17 - 18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Fuel Reserve
4 L
Fuel Capacity
15 L
Length
1995 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm
Kerb Weight
183 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm
Width
805 mm
Max Power
95 PS @ 10500 rpm
Stroke
63.93 mm
Max Torque
67 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
659 cc
Compression Ratio
13.5:1
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with slipper system
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 speed
Bore
81 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam with removable tail section
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Front Suspension
Kayaba Ø 41 mm USD with top out spring, aluminium radial caliper mounting bracket. Adjustable in rebound and spring preload. Travel 110 mm
Rear Suspension
Asymmetrical aluminium rear arm. Rear shock absorber with top-out spring. Adjustable preload and rebound. Travel 130 mm
Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Cruise Control
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Digital
Traction Control
Yes
Additional Features
Wheelie control, Engine braking, Engine maps
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
TFT
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
DRLs
Yes

Aprilia News

The Aprilia Typhoon 125 is already on sale internationally but the India-spec model will be different in many ways
Aprilia Typhoon 125 scooter India launch confirmed by March 2023
10 Feb 2023
Aprilia RS660
Aprilia India confirms KTM RC 390 rival for this year, could be called RS440
9 Feb 2023
Yamaha Aerox is currently the most popular maxi-scooter in India. The SXR 160 is the flagship scooter for Aprilia.&nbsp;
Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Specs, features and price compared
30 Aug 2022
Aprilia SR Max250 HPE has been launched in China.&nbsp;
Aprilia SR Max250 HPE breaks cover as a premium, performance scooter
12 Jul 2022
Aprilia range of scooters are now costlier in India,
Piaggio hikes prices of Aprilia scooters in India. Check details
17 May 2022
View all
 

Aprilia Tuono 660 Variants & Price List

Aprilia Tuono 660 price starts at ₹ 13.09 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Aprilia Tuono 660 comes in 1 variants. Aprilia Tuono 660 top variant price is ₹ 13.09 Lakhs.

STD
13.09 Lakhs*
659 cc
95 PS @ 10500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

