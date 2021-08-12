Launched in Aug 2021
Category Average: 1199.0 cc
Tiago NRG: 1199.0 cc
Category Average: 23.6 kmpl
Tiago NRG: 20.09-26.49 kmpl
Category Average: 80.33 bhp
Tiago NRG: 72.0 - 85.0 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|20.09 kmpl
|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,CNG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹6.5 Lakhs*
₹4.7 Lakhs*
₹6.16 Lakhs*
₹5.98 Lakhs*
₹5.84 Lakhs*
₹6.49 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
8 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
105 Reviews
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
Safety Rating*
Safety Rating*
Power
84 bhp
Power
74 bhp
Power
109 bhp
Power
82 bhp
Power
82 bhp
Power
80 bhp
Torque
95 Nm
Torque
96.5 Nm
Torque
205 Nm
Torque
114 Nm
Torque
113 Nm
Torque
111.7 Nm
Ground Clearance
177 mm
Ground Clearance
168 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Ground Clearance
163 mm
Length
3802 mm
Length
3765 mm
Length
3981 mm
Length
3815 mm
Length
3700 mm
Length
3860 mm
Height
1537 mm
Height
1535 mm
Height
1586 mm
Height
1520 mm
Height
1595 mm
Height
1520 mm
Width
1677 mm
Width
1677 mm
Width
1733 mm
Width
1680 mm
Width
1690 mm
Width
1735 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Turning Radius
4.98 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
4.7
Turning Radius
4.8 metres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
315 litres
Boot Space
260 litres
Boot Space
260 litres
Boot Space
265 litres
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
