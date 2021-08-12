Tiago NRGPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsMileageDealersEMINewsVideos
Tata Tiago NRG Front Left Side
TATA Tiago NRG

Launched in Aug 2021

₹7.2 - 8.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tiago NRG Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1199.0 cc

Tiago NRG: 1199.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 23.6 kmpl

Tiago NRG: 20.09-26.49 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 80.33 bhp

Tiago NRG: 72.0 - 85.0 bhp

About Tata Tiago NRG

Latest Update

  • Tata Tiago NRG CNG variants launched, prices start at ₹7.40 lakh
  • Tata Tiago NRG CNG teased ahead of launch

    • Tata Tiago NRG Price:

    Tata Tiago NRG is priced between Rs. 7.2 - 8.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.     Read More
    Tata Tiago NRG Variants
    Tata Tiago NRG price starts at ₹ 7.2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 8.75 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Tiago Read More
    4 Variants Available
    XZ MT₹7.2 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    XZ AMT₹7.75 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    XZ iCNG₹8.2 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    XZA iCNG₹8.75 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Tata Tiago NRG Images

    11 images
    Tata Tiago NRG Colours

    Tata Tiago NRG is available in the 4 Colours in India.

    Fire red
    Cloudy grey
    Polar white
    Grassland beige

    Tata Tiago NRG Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeHatchback
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage20.09 kmpl
    Engine1199 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
    Tata Tiago NRG comparison with similar cars

    Tata Tiago NRG
    Tata Tiago
    Citroen C3
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹6.5 Lakhs*
    ₹4.7 Lakhs*
    ₹6.16 Lakhs*
    ₹5.98 Lakhs*
    ₹5.84 Lakhs*
    ₹6.49 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.6
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.5
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    105 Reviews
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    2/5
    Safety Rating*
    1/5
    Safety Rating*
    1/5
    Power
    84 bhp
    Power
    74 bhp
    Power
    109 bhp
    Power
    82 bhp
    Power
    82 bhp
    Power
    80 bhp
    Torque
    95 Nm
    Torque
    96.5 Nm
    Torque
    205 Nm
    Torque
    114 Nm
    Torque
    113 Nm
    Torque
    111.7 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    177 mm
    Ground Clearance
    168 mm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Ground Clearance
    163 mm
    Length
    3802 mm
    Length
    3765 mm
    Length
    3981 mm
    Length
    3815 mm
    Length
    3700 mm
    Length
    3860 mm
    Height
    1537 mm
    Height
    1535 mm
    Height
    1586 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Height
    1595 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    Width
    1733 mm
    Width
    1680 mm
    Width
    1690 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.98 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    4.7
    Turning Radius
    4.8 metres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    315 litres
    Boot Space
    260 litres
    Boot Space
    260 litres
    Boot Space
    265 litres
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Tata Tiago NRG Mileage

    Tata Tiago NRG in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Tata Tiago NRG's petrol variant is 20.09 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Tata Tiago NRG XZ MT comes with a 35 litres fuel tank.
    XZ MT
    XZ AMT
    XZ iCNG
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    20.09 kmpl

    Tata Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Sagar Motors
    Plot No. 83, New Delhi, Patparganj Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9310400630
    Treo Tata Nehru Place
    GF, 6, Devika Tower, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, Delhi, Nehru Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110006
    +91 - 7942531128
    Treo Tata Okhla
    A-231, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1, Near Hotel Crown Plaza, New Delhi, Delhi 110020
    +91 - 7942531128
    Arya Motors
    3535, Daryaganj, Netaji Subhash Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110002
    +91 - 7045134955
    Sab Motors - Lajpat Nagar
    56, Lajpat Nagar 3, Main Ring Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 7045138326
    Sab Motors-Mohan Co-Op
    B1 / F8, Mohan Co-Op. Indl. Estate, Mathura Roa, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7942531132
    Tata Tiago NRG Videos

    Tata Tiago NRG: First Look
    12 Aug 2021

    Popular Tata Cars

    Tata Tiago NRG EMI

    XZ MT
    703 Km
    ₹ 7.2 Lakhs*
    XZ MT
    703 Km
    ₹7.2 Lakhs*
    XZ AMT
    703 Km
    ₹7.75 Lakhs*
    XZ iCNG
    927 Km
    ₹8.2 Lakhs*
    XZA iCNG
    1199 cc | CNG | Automatic
    ₹8.75 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹12787.09/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
