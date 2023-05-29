Introduction

Introduction

The Tata Altroz is a prominent entry in the competitive hatchback segment, expertly combining style, functionality, and advanced engineering. First launched in 2020, this premium hatchback caters to the needs of modern drivers, offering a variety of engine options and a range of features that set it apart from competitors. As part of Tata Motors' commitment to safety and user satisfaction, the Altroz has been designed with a focus on passenger amenities and reliable performance.

Tata Altroz Price:

The Tata Altroz is priced between ₹6.64 lakh and ₹11.16 lakh, representing excellent value for money in its class. The diesel variant starts at ₹8.79 lakh while the Racer variants start at ₹9.49 lakh. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

When was the Tata Altroz launched?

The Tata Altroz made its debut in India in January 2020 as Tata's first premium hatchback, marking the company's foray into a segment dominated by established players. Since then, the Altroz has received positive acclaim for its design, build quality, and safety ratings.

How many variants and colour options of the Tata Altroz are available?

The Tata Altroz is available in a variety of variants, spanning six primary trims: XE, XM, XM+, XT, XZ, and XZ+. In addition, the Altroz is offered in several appealing colour options, including vibrant shades such as Downtown Red, High Street Gold, and Cosmic Black, catering to personal tastes and preferences.

What features are available in the Tata Altroz?

The Tata Altroz is equipped with a plethora of advanced features designed to enhance the driving experience. Notable inclusions are:- Interior Comfort: Leatherette seats, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and climate control.- Safety: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and the recently added Electronic Stability Program as standard across variants.- Convenience: Cruise control, a digital instrument cluster, and rear AC vents to increase passenger comfort.- Connectivity: iRA connected car technology and a premium Harman audio system, ensuring entertainment on the go.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Tata Altroz?

The Tata Altroz boasts a highly versatile engine lineup that ensures both efficiency and power. The car is available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 86 PS and 113 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit offers 110 PS and 140 Nm of torque. There is also a 1.5-litre diesel mill that makes 90 PS and an impressive 200 Nm of torque. With competitive performance credentials, the Altroz is available with both 5-speed manual and advanced 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission options.

What is the Tata Altroz's mileage?

When it comes to fuel efficiency, the Tata Altroz performs admirably across all its variants. The petrol engines yield approximately 18.53 kmpl, while the diesel variant excels with an estimated mileage of up to 24.0 km/l, making the Altroz an economical choice for both urban and highway driving.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Tata Altroz?

Practicality is a standout feature of the Tata Altroz. With a ground clearance of 165 mm, it ensures that the vehicle can navigate various terrains with ease while offering a commendable boot space of 345 litres. This spacious boot accommodates both everyday items and travel luggage, enhancing the vehicle's versatility.

What is the seating capacity of the Tata Altroz?

The Tata Altroz comfortably seats up to five passengers, ensuring ample legroom and headroom for everyone aboard. Its intelligently designed interior provides a pleasant ride experience, making it suitable for families and individuals alike.

What are the safety features of the Tata Altroz?

Safety is paramount in the Tata Altroz, which has received a five-star rating from Global NCAP, making it one of the safest cars in its segment. Key safety features include:- Electronic Stability Program (ESP): As standard across all variants, enhancing stability and control.- Dual Front Airbags: Ensuring driver and passenger protection in the event of a collision.- Brake Sway Control: Aiding in maintaining vehicle control during sudden maneuvering.- ISOFIX Child Seat Mounts: Ensures that children are safely secured during travels.

What cars does the Tata Altroz rival in its segment?

In the competitive hatchback segment, the Tata Altroz faces fierce competition from well-established models such as the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Toyota Glanza.