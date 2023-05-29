AltrozPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsMileageOffersDealersEMINewsVideos
Tata Altroz Front Left Side
View all Images

TATA Altroz

Launched in Jan 2020

4.3
3 Reviews
₹6.5 - 11.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Altroz Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1197.0 cc

Altroz: 1199.0 - 1497.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 22.01 kmpl

Altroz: 19.05-23.64 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 89.96 bhp

Altroz: 88.77 bhp

View all Altroz Specs and Features

About Tata Altroz

Latest Update

  • Maruti Suzuki Baleno to Tata Altroz: How long do you need to wait for these premium hatchbacks?
  • Auto recap, March 9: Nissan Magnite price hiked, Tata Altroz facelift in pipeline, Volkswagen cars to get back buttons

    • Introduction

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Altroz.
    VS
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz Racer
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Wheel
    Side Mirror Body
    Taillight
    Headlight
    Front Left Side
    Infotainment System Main Menu
    Grille
    Gear Shifter
    Door View Of Driver Seat
    Steering Wheel
    Rear Wiper
    Engine
    Tata Altroz Variants
    Tata Altroz price starts at ₹ 6.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 11.16 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    Diesel
    Manual
    Automatic
    35 Variants Available
    Altroz XE Petrol₹6.5 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XM Petrol₹6.75 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XM (S) Petrol₹7 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XM Plus Petrol₹7.4 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XM Plus (S)₹7.75 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XT Petrol₹8 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    GPS Navigation System
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XMA Plus Petrol₹8.4 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XZ Petrol₹8.5 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    GPS Navigation System
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XM Plus Diesel₹8.7 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XMA Plus (S)₹8.75 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XZ LUX₹8.9 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Wireless Charger: Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    GPS Navigation System
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XZ Plus (S)₹9 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XTA Petrol₹9 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XM Plus (S) Diesel₹9.05 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XZ i-Turbo Petrol₹9.2 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    GPS Navigation System
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XT Diesel₹9.3 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XZ Plus (S) Dark Edition₹9.4 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    View More
    Altroz XZ Plus (S) LUX₹9.55 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    View More
    Altroz XZA Petrol₹9.6 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XZ Plus i-Turbo (S)₹9.7 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XZ Diesel₹9.8 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XZ Plus (O) (S)₹9.8 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XZ Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol₹9.8 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XZA Lux Petrol₹10 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XZA Plus (S)₹10 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XZ Plus i-Turbo (S) Dark Edition₹10.1 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    View More
    Altroz XZ LUX Diesel₹10.2 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    View More
    Altroz XZA Plus (S) Dark Edition₹10.3 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    View More
    Altroz XZ Plus (S) Diesel₹10.3 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    View More
    Altroz XZA Plus (S) Lux Petrol₹10.55 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XZ Plus (S) Dark Edition Diesel₹10.7 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    View More
    Altroz XZA Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol₹10.76 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    View More
    Altroz XZA Plus (O) (S)₹10.8 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XZ Plus (S) LUX Diesel₹10.85 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Altroz XZ Plus (S) LUX Dark Edition Diesel₹11.16 Lakhs*
    1497 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Tata Altroz Expert Review

    3.5 out of 5

    Pros

    Solid BuildSpacious CabinMature Drive Traits

    Cons

    DCA lacks enthusiasm

    Tata Altroz has been a solid performer in the premium hatchback segment since its first launch in the country in 2019. It is the newest in its segment which has some very capable rivals led by Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 but despite the challenge it has had to mount, Altroz has emerged as a power player rather than a third cog in the proverbial wheel. Stylish looks, premium cabin, great built quality - the strengths are aplenty.

    Tata Altroz Images

    28 images
    View All Altroz Images

    Tata Altroz Colours

    Tata Altroz is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Daytona grey
    Downtown red with black roof
    Opera blue with black roof
    Avenue white with black roof
    Harbour blue with black roof
    Cosmo dark
    Highstreet gold with black roof
    Tata Altroz Safety Ratings

    The Tata Altroz has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 3 stars in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    Tata Altroz Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeHatchback
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage19.05-23.64 kmpl
    Engine1199 - 1497 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
    View all Altroz specs and features

    Tata Altroz comparison with similar cars

    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz Racer
    Tata Tiago NRG
    Citroen C3
    Hyundai i20
    Toyota Glanza
    ₹6.5 Lakhs*
    ₹9.49 Lakhs*
    ₹7.2 Lakhs*
    ₹6.16 Lakhs*
    ₹7.04 Lakhs*
    ₹6.86 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.7
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.7
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    7 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    3/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    89 bhp
    Power
    118 bhp
    Power
    84 bhp
    Power
    109 bhp
    Power
    87 bhp
    Power
    89 bhp
    Torque
    200 Nm
    Torque
    170 Nm
    Torque
    95 Nm
    Torque
    205 Nm
    Torque
    114.7 Nm
    Torque
    113 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Ground Clearance
    177 mm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Length
    3990 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Length
    3802 mm
    Length
    3981 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Height
    1523 mm
    Height
    1523 mm
    Height
    1537 mm
    Height
    1586 mm
    Height
    1505 mm
    Height
    1500 mm
    Width
    1755 mm
    Width
    1755 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    Width
    1733 mm
    Width
    1775 mm
    Width
    1745 mm
    Turning Radius
    5 metres
    Turning Radius
    5 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    4.98 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Boot Space
    345 litres
    Boot Space
    345 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    315 litres
    Boot Space
    311 litres
    Boot Space
    318 litres
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingAltroz vs Altroz RacerAltroz vs Tiago NRGAltroz vs C3Altroz vs i20Altroz vs Glanza
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Tata Altroz Mileage

    Tata Altroz in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Tata Altroz's petrol variant is 19.05 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Tata Altroz XE Petrol comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    XE Petrol
    XM Petrol
    XM (S) Petrol
    XM Plus Petrol
    XM Plus (S)
    XT Petrol
    XMA Plus Petrol
    XZ Petrol
    XM Plus Diesel
    XMA Plus (S)
    XZ LUX
    XZ Plus (S)
    XTA Petrol
    XM Plus (S) Diesel
    XT Diesel
    XZ Plus (S) Dark Edition
    XZ Plus (S) LUX
    XZA Petrol
    XZ Plus i-Turbo (S)
    XZ Diesel
    XZ Plus (O) (S)
    XZ Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol
    XZA Lux Petrol
    XZA Plus (S)
    XZ Plus i-Turbo (S) Dark Edition
    XZ LUX Diesel
    XZA Plus (S) Dark Edition
    XZ Plus (S) Diesel
    XZA Plus (S) Lux Petrol
    XZ Plus (S) Dark Edition Diesel
    XZA Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol
    XZA Plus (O) (S)
    XZ Plus (S) LUX Diesel
    XZ Plus (S) LUX Dark Edition Diesel
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    19.05
    Tata Altroz Offers
    Delhi
    On Tata Altroz :-Total Discount Offer Upto ₹ 70,00...
    Applicable on altrozxe-petrol & 34 more variants
    On Tata Altroz :-Total Discount Offer Upto ₹ 40,00...
    Applicable on altrozxe-petrol & 34 more variants
    Tata Altroz Videos

    29 May 2023
    14 Jul 2021

    Popular Tata Cars

    Tata Altroz EMI

    Select Variant:
    XE Petrol
    704.85
    ₹ 6.5 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    XE Petrol
    704.85
    ₹6.5 Lakhs*
    XM Petrol
    704.85
    ₹6.75 Lakhs*
    XM (S) Petrol
    715 Km
    ₹7 Lakhs*
    XM Plus Petrol
    715 Km
    ₹7.4 Lakhs*
    XM Plus (S)
    715 Km
    ₹7.75 Lakhs*
    XT Petrol
    704.85
    ₹8 Lakhs*
    XMA Plus Petrol
    715 Km
    ₹8.4 Lakhs*
    XZ Petrol
    704.85
    ₹8.5 Lakhs*
    XM Plus Diesel
    929.07
    ₹8.7 Lakhs*
    XMA Plus (S)
    715 Km
    ₹8.75 Lakhs*
    XZ LUX
    715 km
    ₹8.9 Lakhs*
    XZ Plus (S)
    715 Km
    ₹9 Lakhs*
    XTA Petrol
    715 Km
    ₹9 Lakhs*
    XM Plus (S) Diesel
    875 Km
    ₹9.05 Lakhs*
    XZ i-Turbo Petrol
    1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹9.2 Lakhs*
    XT Diesel
    929.07
    ₹9.3 Lakhs*
    XZ Plus (S) Dark Edition
    715 Km
    ₹9.4 Lakhs*
    XZ Plus (S) LUX
    715 km
    ₹9.55 Lakhs*
    XZA Petrol
    715 Km
    ₹9.6 Lakhs*
    XZ Plus i-Turbo (S)
    685 Km
    ₹9.7 Lakhs*
    XZ Diesel
    929.07
    ₹9.8 Lakhs*
    XZ Plus (O) (S)
    715 Km
    ₹9.8 Lakhs*
    XZ Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol
    715 km
    ₹9.8 Lakhs*
    XZA Lux Petrol
    715 km
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    XZA Plus (S)
    715 Km
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    XZ Plus i-Turbo (S) Dark Edition
    685 Km
    ₹10.1 Lakhs*
    XZ LUX Diesel
    875 km
    ₹10.2 Lakhs*
    XZA Plus (S) Dark Edition
    715 Km
    ₹10.3 Lakhs*
    XZ Plus (S) Diesel
    875 Km
    ₹10.3 Lakhs*
    XZA Plus (S) Lux Petrol
    715 km
    ₹10.55 Lakhs*
    XZ Plus (S) Dark Edition Diesel
    875 Km
    ₹10.7 Lakhs*
    XZA Plus (S) Lux Dark Edition Petrol
    715 km
    ₹10.76 Lakhs*
    XZA Plus (O) (S)
    715 Km
    ₹10.8 Lakhs*
    XZ Plus (S) LUX Diesel
    875 km
    ₹10.85 Lakhs*
    XZ Plus (S) LUX Dark Edition Diesel
    875 km
    ₹11.16 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹11475.79/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Tata Altroz User Reviews & Ratings

    4.33
    3 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    2
    5 rating
    1
    The sleek and sporty hatchback
    I recently bought altroz and had a great experience. Design is bold and modern, its grille and headlights give it a premium look. Its engine is also well powered, even though it is a 3 cylinder engine but it will not feel underpowered. Let's talk about its interior seats are very comfortable. The suspension handles most road conditions pretty well. The sound quality is very good, I think best in the segment. By: Shreyansh (Feb 6, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect 5 star
    Great looks, top notch safety, easily 3 people can sit at back. No one can beat high speed stability of altroz.I am using Altroz since 4 years. Great product by Ratan Tata sir. On highway I am getting 20 kmpl if car is fully loaded and if I am alone in car I am getting 22 with AC OnBy: Prashant Kumar sharma (Oct 10, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Best in this segment for small family
    Looks very stylish and very decent performance even though it's 3 cylinder engine and safety wise superior in the segment, service experience have to improve By: Syed Basha (Oct 8, 2024)
    Read Full Review

    Explore Other Options

    Hatchback Cars
    Hatchback Cars Under 10 Lakhs
    Petrol Cars
    Diesel Cars
    Upcoming Hatchback Cars
    Best Mileage Cars
