Tata Altroz iCNG AMT launched at 8.69 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the Altroz iCNG mated to an AMT transmission priced at ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The iCNG trim of the Altroz will be offered in five distinct trim levels. These include the Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S and the Accomplished S. With this update, the Tata Altroz becomes the only premium hatchback in India to be offered in the CNG powertrain with an AMT.

Tata Altroz iCNG AMT: Variant-wise pricing

The different variants of the Altroz iCNG AMT are priced as follows:

Pure - Rs. 8,69,990

Pure S - Rs. 8,99,990

Creative - Rs. 9,56,990

Creative S - Rs. 9,81,990

Accomplished S - Rs. 10,76,990

(All aforementioned pricing is ex-showroom)

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Altroz 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago NRG 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Altroz Racer 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Glanza 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.39 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Tata says the new transmission is aimed at customers who want the lower running cost of CNG without the extra effort of a manual gearbox in daily traffic.

Also Read : Tata Nexon gets new Pure+ PS variant with panoramic sunroof, priced from ₹9.59 lakh

Tata Altroz iCNG AMT: Engine options and performance

The hatchback continues with the 1.2-litre Revotron iCNG engine. In CNG mode, it produces 72.5 bhp and 103 Nm. Tata has paired this setup with an AMT for the first time, which should make the car easier to use in crowded urban traffic. The company also says its single advanced ECU helps the car switch smoothly between petrol and CNG modes.

Tata Altroz iCNG AMT: Space, design and safety

Tata’s twin-cylinder iCNG layout keeps the cylinders under the luggage floor, allowing a usable 210-litre boot in CNG mode. Petrol and diesel versions of the Altroz offer 345 litres of boot space. The cabin gets flush door handles, infinity-connected LED tail lamps, LED headlamps with DRLs, and Ultra View 10.25-inch twin digital screens from HARMAN.

Also Read : Tata Sierra EV spotted in wild again, new bumper element and infotainment screen revealed

Safety remains a key part of the package. Built on the ALFA platform with ultra-high-strength steel, the Altroz carries a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating across petrol, diesel and CNG versions. Standard equipment includes 6 airbags, ESP, ISOFIX and reverse parking sensors, along with a 360-degree HD surround view system, tyre pressure monitoring system, auto headlamps and LED fog lamps.

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., spoke on the occasion, “CNG is the fastest growing fuel choice in the country, with 19 per cent penetration in FY25 and 22 per cent in FY26, and this growth is no longer limited to traditional markets, with new regions contributing significantly to adoption."

“With the introduction of AMT in the iCNG line-up, we are addressing a clear and growing customer need for greater convenience in CNG vehicles. This addition makes Altroz the most versatile and premium offering in its segment, delivering the right balance of efficiency, ease of driving and everyday practicality, without compromising on space or safety," he added.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: